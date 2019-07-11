Transcript for Donald Trump Jr. on who he hopes will win Dem presidential nomination

nepotism. You said, I wish my name was hunter Biden. I could make millions off of my father's presidency. And your father tweeted this. He said, encouraging people -- your father encourages people to buy your book. I think that's benefitting from your dad's presidency, but not that my opinion matters, but let's talk about 2020 because you talk about 2020 in your book. The show? No. 2020. He talks about 2020. Can I address the Biden thing? I get that I'm the son of a rich guy from New York. I understand that. My father has done a lot. You know, I have benefitted from that. The difference is we did that as a private company. When we got into international politics, the second my father took, you know, won the presidency, he took no deals going forward. Hunter Biden utilized the presidency to end up on a board in Ukraine with a language he doesn't speak. If I did that, you guys would lose your minds. Understandably, and you would not like it. Can I push back a little bit? False equivalency. Your father's D.C. Hotel opened up just a couple of weeks after his election. I'm glad you asked. You have actually made I think according to your father's financial report, he earned about $40.8 million just a minute, from his D.C. Hotel in 2018. The attorney general will hold a $30,000 holiday party at the D.C. Hotel, a lobbying firm with ties to the Saudi government to the hotel between October 2016 and March 2017. He knows how to make a buck. The bottom line is you have made money. Let me finish. These are the details that the media always neglects. We're in the hotel business. That's not a secret. When we take money, and D.C., it's foreign ententities. When they come, we stroke a check back to the U.S. Treasury. We have spent more money on accountants we can make to make sure we're doing it right. My father gives back his entire salary to be put towards causes, whether it was alcoholism or whatever. We're literally not making money from any of those foreign governments. We're giving it back to the treasury, and by the way -- But you are making money from the hotel based on the All right. But we're giving it back. They have a duty and obligation to run their business. We didn't become international businessmen magically when we got in office. That's all everyone talks about. Don't do that. Excuse me. Thank you. The cross talking is making everyone crazy. When I hit the bell, it's so keep y'all from cross talking. Please stop. I'm new here. Sorry. That's all right. Let's go back to 2020. Who do you hope runs against your dad. It doesn't matter that much to me. I believe in the American people. I understand with full disclaimer I'm the son of a rich guy from New York. You're not that rich. Yeah. Perfect. You're right. Man of the people. But I do spend a lot of time in middle America. I spend a lot of time there, and honestly people are happy. They see the results. They see what's going on. You have no idea how many Democrats come up to me, and a, don, I wish they would let him do his job. Democratic party has left the working class. That's not true. By the way, he seems to be petrified of Joe Biden. Joe Biden's beating him in a lot of polls. He's not. He's scared of Joe Biden. He's talking to the Ukraine to get stuff on Biden. Joe Biden has 20 people under him. Here's the thing. It would be easier to have this conversation -- it would be easier to have this conversation if we could do it without the jokes because the jokes are making it hard to hear anybody's Who did a joke? We have to have that kind of discourse, and look at what's going on in terms of P.C. Culture. No such thing. There is. No. What do you think about Dave Chappelle or burr or those guys getting canceled? You're a standup comic. That was not comecomedy. He's not canceled. He took himself out. Whose side are you on? I'm on the side of free speech and comedy. Comedy rules. Let the comedians do your thing. You're not a comedian. I want to end on a light note. When are you guys tying the knot? Oh my god. Let's get the president re-elected. One goal for 2020, okay? But Kimberly's been amazing. She understands this world and unfortunately my world has drastically changed from what I was used to before politics, and everything to be able to do this. My campaign thing is having to travel with Kimberly. It's amazing to be able to do that. She has a good grasp in being able to speak to people. When you need a sledgehammer I'm pretty good, and when you need subtlety and nuance, she's good. I grew up in the mission district where you filmed "Sister act," one of my parishes there. I know don junior. I'm proud, Latina, I know the measure of the man. I know his character. The entire family. I stand for them because I do believe their commitment. Women are doing better under president trump. Hispanics, African-Americans. That's not fake news. It's real. Women entrepreneurs. I will just say this because it is the end of the show. Oh. I don't think it is, whoop. It's the end of this show. Oh. Okay. Yeah. We still have time. Thank you for coming. The new book, "Triggered" is out we'll be back.

