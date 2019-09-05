Transcript for Donald Trump Jr. subpoenaed by Senate committee

The republican-led senate intelligence committee is not done talking with -- There's an oxymoron, senate intelligence. There's a lot of speculation that they may want a couple more answers about how much knowledge he had about the trump tower Moscow plan, to build a big hotel in Moscow. Some sources say he may plead the fifth. What do you make of this? I just don't understand -- I don't understand why testify to subpoena him. He's already spoken to this committee. He voluntarily spoke to the committee. He said at that time that he was just aware of the Moscow project. Then Michael Cohen testified he had ten meetings with Donald Trump Jr. And Ivanka Trump to talk about the Moscow project. What's so interesting about this is it's the first congressional subpoena that we know of for a trump family That tells me he didn't want to voluntarily come back. It's also a bipartisan effort. Senator burr who is -- he's well respected. He doesn't want to be lied to. He wants to get to the bottom of what happened. Clearly there are question marks. We don't know why they want to bring him back. It must be is Michael Cohen telling the truth? I don't understand this. He did eight to nine hours of testimony in front of senate Intel committees. That's a lot of testifying. I want to know if he's going to be out in front of college. You're making me laugh, whoopi. Are we going to watch it live? You have to think about how insulated he is. He only does interviews with people who are like minded, people on fox. He's a beloved figure. It will be someone who is insulated as a beloved figure to testify. Is he beloved? In trump circles. No. I'm just -- Who's beloved? Donald Trump Jr. Really? He's not coming on here. I also think he feels vindicated right now. There was all this talk is trump junior going to go to jail once we hear more about the Mueller report. If you read his tweets, he feels like there was a lot to celebrate. I don't know if he feels that way now. They all say that. I'm exonerated. Case closed. Meanwhile the Democrats is sending him subpoenas. Isn't this what you wanted? I would love to see everyone of them on television testifying. Yes, I would. That is must see TV. Why? So you can gauge their Yeah. I can tell when people are lying. I'm a little worried -- I'm wondering about this senator He's a really great guy. He's known for being very bipartisan. We've been saying how come -- why aren't they -- I'm a skeptic. The fact he said I want to see him in my office, it's like the principal. A subpoena means you better come to my office. I used to think that. Does that mean you have to and you'll go to jail if you don't? We'll find out Steve mnuchin, won't we? We'll find out if he goes to Lock him up. Everybody is going to jail. I'm not going to jail. I didn't take a trump tower meeting. Me either. Been there done that. We'll be right back. Just because I felt like it was so oily

