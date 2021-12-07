Transcript for Dr. Richard Besser discusses delta variant and booster shots

Now listen this all of these variances Gjelten Marianne and it's which they're calling cove in nineteen on steroids. You know and they're saying it's and we wish there was a mass now Wenham mass what. My question is what the hell is going on and what should I actually be paying attention to. Now that you're it's it's it's concerning. Broken when you see when you see the rising cases in so many states. Their assets around the nation have a victory. And there is a sense of victory in that we've got so many vaccines that are highly effective against against cope it. A but as the virus continues to spread and transmit both here and around the world. What happens is when it when it multiplies. Little mistakes get made and when those mistakes lead to it is being resistant virus that AK coldly spread and so this delta virus has dealt a period is one of those. Its threats easier than the strain that it had been spreading you're on the United States. And so what that means is that in any community where the vaccine coverage rate is low. It means that there's a chance for that not that Berrian to take off and spread. And huge people who were unvaccinated. You're good news is that the vaccines that are out there that we've been getting vaccinated with. Our protective against. The delta Iberian so if you are fully vaccinated. Today you're protected from serious infection and death from the don't strain. Doctor the delta variant seems to be spreading even in areas with high vaccination raids in Israel. 50% of those testing positive have been fully backs needed. Though summer asymptomatic. Are people who are vaccinated at risk of contracting the delta variant. I've been double vaccinated how concerned should I. Well it's it's great that you are fully vaccinated because while they are seeing some breakthrough cases in in Israel and it's really important we watch. What happens in Israel because they started that Singapore weeded but the breakthrough cases that they're seeing are either asymptomatic or mild they aren't seeing. Eight rise in serious infections are deaths in people were fully vaccinated but it's something to pay attention to. It's also because your country worth watching in terms of whether we're gonna need boosters. Because these are vaccinated earlier if they start to see breakthrough serious cases. Dell will be assigned here for the United States that we may need to two due boosters ourselves. After pastor ice or will be briefing officials here in the US today on the potential need for a booster shot. Now they see people will need a third dose six to twelve months after their two shot regimen. Israel has already announced that they will begin administering booster shots to vulnerable populations in light of the rising number of cases air caused by the delta variant. But so far officials CDC the FDA. Here in the US are not recommending a booster yet will we all need one eventually and and if so wing. Yeah I mean that's it's it's a really good question and it's it's one where where the answers are aren't hand you know that. This state and they came out from the CDC in the FDA has been at this point. There's no recommendation for boosters but they're continuing to follow the data. Places in the United States to keep it high on wood would be in particular nursing homes because that's where the earliest vaccine efforts took place. It's a very high risk population and if you started to see cases occurring among vaccinated people in nursing homes doubt be assigned. I that we need a booster. At this point it's really important for government officials to be planning. For the eventuality that we would need a booster even if they're not ready to say we're gonna do that right now. It's also not clear whether we would want us here booster clear if we need to see you want with this seemed vaccine we've already gotten with one that was healer a little bit more closely. To any of the particular variances that are that are out there so I I think I think it's the right decision right now to hold off. On saying yes to definitely needing a booster the other reason for that is there is such dramatic need around the globe. Her first time vaccination. That if we are holding on to a significant vaccines work year. We're not able to contribute in the same way to control around the globe. And the spread of virus anywhere around low quits is that risk because as I was saying earlier that's the way the debt new variance can can arise. Doctor this weekend at C pac. Which stands for crazy packed these days but crowd cheered the fact that we aren't reaching our vaccination goals let's play a clip. Government was hoping. That they could sort of soccer 90% of the population into getting vaccinated and it and and it and it isn't happening right there there's there's. The younger people. What why is this happening what's your reaction to this you know I I don't get it. Because of Donald Trump and he did and it the administration had so much to do with a development of this vaccine. Why then are his supporters not wanting to get it can you explain. Yeah you know this is this is really depressing. And N concerning. I let emergency preparedness and response at the CDC for for poor years. And edit your success factor in any response was if he could make sure didn't become politicized. And there's never get a response in in any in our history that has been more politicized. Then the response soon to cope it. It's it's it's our problem because it means that. I decision to vaccinate which should be a health decision it should be a decision you making consultation with your trusted health care provider. Is a badge of a political Irish game. And and that shouldn't be because it means large percentage of people are are unvaccinated where what I say this someone who has concerns. Is go to someone you trust. Get all of your questions answered so that you can make an informed decision but I can tell you each day in America. More than 200 people are dying from cove it. Just about every single one of them is unvaccinated. Though suggests that we could prevent. So doctor the CDC put out new school guidance saying that in person learning is a priority this fall. And recommending. Unvaccinated students and teachers don't need to be masts. But California is already saying they'll require everyone in school to be massed. And some parts of the state are still requiring indoor masking a more broadly that. Does just reading while confusion because it does in my mind. I do fully vaccinated people need to Wear masks is the bottom line. Yeah I you know this is one of those areas where where there is confused and I'm I'm a general pediatrician and one of the things I loved about the new CDC guidance is up front it says the most important thing we can do this fall. Is make sure that every child in America is in school for in person learning every day. Our school is so important not just for the the facts that you aren't but in terms of socialization. And development. A schools allow their parents that due to go back to work which is so is so important. What you want to do it safely and deceit easy guidance it gives Lee ways to local communities and what it's saying is that. For middle schools and high schools were vaccine isn't is available if you high levels of vaccination. And you may not known each required people Wear Wear masks. But you may decide it operationally because it's so hard to know who's been vaccinated who is not we don't wanna police that. Many sick we're gonna require masks indoors people take their Massa outs off outside winter recess and other activities. But let's let's continue to to require mass indoors. It may also repeated its gonna theory by community. So for instance I'm here in New Jersey and New Jersey close to 70% of adults are fully vaccinated. In my town of Princeton it's 76%. The next town over Trenton, New Jersey it's 44%. So you may see schools in the two different communities deciding to do different things and it makes sense in an area where numbers are going down. You may be able to allow more activity without masks in areas where they're going up you may need to quit in more measures like social distancing. It's critically important that you look at what's going on in each community and we need to make sure that the communities and been hit the hardest. Your communities who black and brown children have the resources they need. So that children in those communities can be in person learning as well there's been major disparities in that regard during this pandemic. I have a question that message because I have the look I have seven year old. And I want to know when Newton winners are going to be something to protect tar because with all of these. Variants around and all of the cold in the regular Colvin that's out there. These little guys still have not had any. Vaccination and you know you can't put a child and school unless they're vaccinated. And people just they noticed. We have certain. Rules about this so. Is anybody talking about when these little guys are gonna be able get vaccinated and we can get comfortable that they're going out to do things. Yeah I mean it's it's coming I wish I wish I could be more definitive than that you know it's it's coming we see many of the the companies that it read have vaccines that are on. On the the market right now for youths and adults aren't doing their testing in children it's really important that it be done in in a in a very safe. A thorough way. Oh but I hope that by the end of the year we're gonna start to see vaccines for everybody not just for those twelve and older.

