Transcript for Duckworth drops White House ultimatum

In the wake of the spike in anti-asian violence, senator Tammy Duckworth insisted that Biden's cabinet include some Asian Americans. When deputy chief of staff Jen O'Malley Dylan pointed out that vice president kamala Harris was part Asian American, Tammy Duckworth said you're missing the point. Take a look. To be told that, well, you have kamala Harris, we're very proud of her, we don't need anybody else is insulting. Multiple times I've been told that. That's not something you would say to the black caucus. We have kamala, we're not going to put anymore African-Americans in the cabinet. Why would you say it to me? She walked back what she said after the Biden administration announced its adding an Asian American to ensure the community's voice is heard. This is not a unique thing. Black folks have heard this. That's how we ended up making sure that there was more representation because we bitched about it, and said, hey, how dare you tell us be happy with what you got. I understand why she did that and felt that way. My question I guess to everybody, starting with you, sunny, was that a good move to get some more representation or do you think she should have done it differently? Well, look, you know, she's a senator. I think representation matters and she used her position to advocate for her community. I didn't see anything wrong with it. I remember when I got together with a group of other women and wrote an op-ed in the "Washington post" saying that, you know, then presidential candidate Biden should think about choosing a black woman as a vice president runningmate. A lot of people came out and said how dare a group of black women ask for representation. Our response was, yeah, now is the time to ask for representation. I thought that was the right move for senator Duckworth. She's asking for representation for R community. What's wrong with that? Sara, do you -- does her -- does the way she did it make you uncomfortable? Do you think it was not done well? Not at all. I think in this instance it was the right thing to do. I always tread lightly with identity politics. I think it needs to be part of the conversation, but not the whole conversation. I long for a time when a candidate's race, gender and identity isn't the first thing we talk about. That won't be the case until we have representation that reflects the people. In that vein this was exactly right, especially right now in the context of the anti-asian hate going on. In the context of now it's like don't tell me to wait a minute. This is why representation matters. This is why that sort of thing I have also felt that digging in her heels was the right thing after I heard she put together a list of potential candidates and none of them even got a phone call. Even if they ended up choosing someone else for a role, the least they could have done was consider the hard work she did. It's never wrong to raise your hand and call attention to something like this. I agree with what she did. I'm also happy with the Biden administration and the way they're going. There's so much progress. It's not perfection, but a lot of progress in this administration. A lot of firsts. Right. Meghan, when you see somebody say, hey, listen, I need us to be represented, do you think she should have done it differently or do you feel like she was excerpting her power as one in the millieu that allows us to say we're not represented here. The first issue here is the politics of this. There's nothing Mitch Mcconnell loves more than this. There will be more no votes from Democrats unless there are more cabinet positions. The cabinet positions are pinnacle and I believe the most qualified people should be holding places that do things like national security and infrastructure, things that literally are the meat and potatoes that make the country great. I believe what makes American exceptional is the fact you can be anything. You can come from anywhere and have success. The question Democrats have to reconcile right now is whether or not race and gender are more important than qualification. If you have someone more qualified who happens to be a white straight person who has more experience in whatever field they're being nominated for than a minority with less experience, are we in a place where this matters? There's interesting politics going on in the country. Harvard university and ivy leagues are being sued for not letting Asian American students in at the same rate they're letting black students in. They're not considered in the same vain as minorities. Another example in the recent stimulus package money was given to minority farmers, but that excluded women farmers. Even if people need money, if they're qualified to get into ivy leagues race and gender is more important than your skill qualifications, the content of your character. I think this is a very slippery slope. I was surprised to hear Tammy Duckworth saying in like this. She got a lot of blowback from a lot of people. Just to put a cap on this, "The view" is 25 years old next year. We've only had one Asian American co-host host the show. Should one of us be leaving because there's not enough representation? Is identity politics more important than the qualifications for the job? That's a question the left is going to have to reconcile. Before we go, we're going to take a break. Eventually, we'll talk about the black farmers and why they were given that money. It's very specific. We may not do it on this show, but I couldn't let that hang because it was -- it was done very specifically. Then, of course, we'll talk about everything else, you know, that we're talking about right now when we come back. Announcer: Tomorrow, the fabulous robin Roberts brings her view to "The view." Plus Friday what will schools like like in a covid recovery world? The president's secretary of second indication comes to the most watched number day time talk show, ABC's "The view." Of tidepods and just stuff everything in. It works. And of course, everyone thinks their way is right. I stood in line for hours to getthis. It has to be washed on delicate. It has to be cold water, it's better for the planet. The secret is, with Tide pods itall works. Of course it does. Told Ya! They're going to do it their way, and I get a break from the laundry. No matter how you wash, it's got to be Tide. Garnier infuses Vitamin C in the New Garnier Brightening Serum Cream to reveal glowing skin. The efficacy of a vitamin C serum, the moisture of a cream, and an spf 30. 3 products in 1 for bright, glowing skin. New Garnier Brightening Serum Cream. By Garnier, naturally! I'm Erin. -And I'm Margo. We've always done things our own way. Charted our own paths. I wasn't going to just back down from moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. Psoriatic arthritis wasn't going to change who I am. When I learned that my joint pain could mean permanent joint damage, I asked about Enbrel. Enbrel helps relieve joint pain, and helps stop permanent joint damage. Plus Enbrel helps skin get clearer in psoriatic arthritis. Ask your doctor about Enbrel, so you can get back to your true self. -Play ball! Enbrel may lower your ability to fight infections. Serious, sometimes fatal events including infections, tuberculosis, lymphoma, other cancers, nervous system and blood disorders and allergic reactions have occurred. Tell your doctor if you've been someplace where fungal infections are common. Or if you're prone to infections, have cuts or sores, have had hepatitis B, have been treated for heart failure, or if you have persistent fever, bruising, bleeding or paleness. Don't start Enbrel if you have an infection like the flu. Visit Enbrel.com to see how your joint damage could progress. Enbrel. Eligible patients may pay as little as $5 per month. Don't settle for products that give you a sort of white smile. Try new Crest Whitening Emulsions for 100% whiter teeth. Its highly active peroxide droplets swipe on in seconds. Better. Faster. 100% whiter teeth. Crestwhitesmile.com a lot of people think dealing with COPD is a walk in the park. If I have something to help me breathe better, everything would be fun and nice. But I still have bad days... ...Flare-ups (cough cough), which can permanently damage my lungs. My lungs need protection against flare-ups. So it's time to get real. Because in the real world... ...Our lungs deserves the real protection of breztri. Breztri gives you better breathing, symptom improvement, and flare-up protection. It's the first and only COPD medicine proven to reduce flare-ups by 52%. Breztri won't replace a rescue inhaler for sudden breathing problems. It is not for asthma. Tell your doctor if you have a heart condition or high blood pressure before taking it. Don't take breztri more than prescribed. Breztri may increase your risk of thrush, pneumonia, and osteoporosis. Call your doctor if worsened breathing, chest pain,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.