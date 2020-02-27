Transcript for Edie Falco discusses her role as LAPD’s first female chief of police in ‘Tommy’

Great to be here. You're always working. Good for you. You know, it's funny it looks that way. It does. But, yeah, I'm going -- I love working. I know that you're not a particularly political or news junkie type but you've got children so -- I'm a monstrous political junkie. You are. And a news hound I believe it is. All righty. You are a news junkie. You got your info wrong. Like us. We're watching. It makes you crazy, right? It does and I think it's the biggest teacher watch what's coming at me and see how I can keep my cool because it is challenging as you're raising kids to try to give -- What are you worried about the most. Where do I start? How much time do I have here? I think it was you that said the soul of our country -- Yes. That's what I'm worried about. And global warming. Coronavirus. All that stuff but it all feels like it would be more manageable if we were in some sort of moral center right now. Yes, the tenor. That's it. The tenor. If I felt like we all had each other's backs but there's so much dissent. It would feel better. In "Tommy" you play the chief of police who happens to be gay but none of these qualities seem to define her. What you say is progress. I think so, yeah. Did not occur to me as something to take into account when I read it. It was just this is what she does and this is the job she's going to take on and how will that be different because of who she is as a person, as opposed to the fact that she's a woman or she's gay. It feels like maybe it's time. It's long past time if you ask me where that's not the first thing you know or ask about someone, their sexuality. What a bizarre thing -- finally. Who gives a . So fell like finally, right? Finally. Carman kicked in there for a second. See, I don't work on network much. That is true. I had a moment. Now the show tackles hot button issue, immigration, sexual harassment. Treatment of people of color by the cops. What topic were you most invested in personally? Oh, that's hard to say. There were so many. There was one about adoption. My kids are adopted and it -- it will never not be secret I have strong feelings about. But I think much like the character, you kind of -- you got to keep your head on straight so you're doing a good job for your clients and for the general public. So hopefully I didn't let that get in the way too much. You're great in it. Oh, thank you. You're great in it. You're great in everything. Thank you, thank you. You're right. Very talented but last year, believe it or not, last year marked the 20th anniversary of "The sopranos." I can't believe that. 20 years. I know. Look at them. Crazy. You know, that was a show that was -- that really made its mark, that show. It changed the TV landscape. Yeah. That's what I'm told. And how did you derole from that? Did you take anything with you? Did you -- Well, you know, we all took little things. There was a piece of artwork if you can call it that in the kitchen of "The sopranos" kitchen and it was like shells and it was all like -- it was hideous but for some reason I had grown very attached to it so I have that in my house wrapped up someplace. I have the nails. They're nasty at this point. I glued them on and took them off every day. There you go. But, yeah, I still have them. I don't -- I should probably get rid of them. Keep them. Keep the hideous shell thing. That will remind you. So I hear there's a prequel in the works. I know. I love a prequel. A lot of shows are doing that I know on pbs I see them a lot. Yeah. And it's called "The many saints of Newark." Right. James gandolfini's son is starring in it. He's playing the young Tony. He's adorable. That's crazy. That picture. I knew Michael when he was a teeny little kid and he was getting his first haircut on Jim's lap in the trailer and he was like screaming and yelling -- you will a remember is Jim wiping sweat from his face looking at me like -- but look at him now. My goodness gracious. That's going to be something to see. That will be good. He's so missed, Mr. Gandolfini. Incredible such a supporter of the military and in an extreme way. He didn't care about anything halfway. Which is why he did the things he did. He didn't take on a bunch of things. He knew the energy. He really did. He's missed all the time. You have obviously played Carmella soprano. Known for playing strong intense women. Why do you think you're drawn to these type of roles. They're like everybody I know, you know. They more accurately reflect the kind of people I really do come in contact with. They're not all good or bad. They're a little bit of everything. There was something about this character now, though, I think I'm coming to realize I want to be in charge of everything. Hello. Welcome to the club. Not that -- not that I would do that much better than anyone else, but maybe one other person. But there is something about the fact that this woman that I'm playing has a really strong moral center that is -- leads her life. She doesn't -- she doesn't stand on a soapbox about it. It's just who she is and she really does care about right and wrong and feels really nice to be inside that person. Great part for sung like you. I am thoroughly enjoying it. And you're doing "Avatar."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.