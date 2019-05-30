Transcript for Elizabeth Warren explains why she rejected Fox News town hall

Senator Warren, you recently rejected an invitation from fox News to do a town hall with them. Bernie Sanders had 2.6 million viewers. Mayor Pete had 2.1 million. I was surprised when you rejected it. I know you go to spaces you're not liked. With all due respect it's short sighted to speak to the fox audience. I used to work at Fox News. Why not give it a second look? I think it's a mistake. It's such a huge audience. It's an interesting part of the country that watches. Here's how I see this, I want to go everywhere. Look at it this way. I have three brothers, older brothers I grew up with back in Oklahoma. One is a Democrat. Do the math on this. I want to reach out to everybody. I've been to 18 states. I was just in Kermit, west Virginia. They describe it as the reddest of the red. We did a town hall where there were folks who quite openly said I voted for Donald Trump, may vote for him again, but wanted to hear what I had to say and wanted selfies by the time we got to the end. That's a good thing. I've been to a lot of different places, not just our early battle ground states. Utah, into Mississippi, into Alabama, into Tennessee and I want to keep doing that. Here's the deal about Fox News executives -- and that is they're running a hate-for-profit scam. Not all of them. No, but the executives. They're getting just enough -- Just to push back -- They're out there pushing white nationalists when people are marching in charlottesville. They give a platform to people who describe immigration as making our country poorer and dirtier. They attack a young man and try to sully his reputation after he's murdered just because they think it's a good attack on Democrats. Here's the deal about those town halls, they make a lot of money off those town halls. Right now advertisers are getting really any about being with fox on a regular basis because they don't want their brands associated with them. We do town halls and bring in a big democratic audience to watch that night and then the sales reps for fox come out and say, oh, look at our high numbers and look how even handed we are. I'm just not going to give them a full hour to help raise money and help get credibility because they were willing to talk to me for an hour. I hear your explanation. I was proud to work at Fox News. Good. I don't consider them a racist organization. There's so many people that watch that are really good people. Yes. I think you're alienating an audience and it comes off that you don't care. I care. I've done town halls. I go all across the country. I want to talk to people and reach out. I'm not going to help Fox News executives raise money off my Follow the money. I want to just say we should be very careful because you scratch the surface wherever you go and cock roaches run out everywhere. Fair point. There are journalists like shep Smith and Chris Wallace who are fair and balanced. A town hall is their ability to get democratic voters to tune in and to be able to be able to sell advertising space on the argument that advertisers can ignore the really horrible stuff that they continue to give a platform for. It's not 100%. I just don't want to be part of that. Sunny, you have another question? Sorry. I asked you.

