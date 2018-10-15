Transcript for Elizabeth Warren's DNA test verifies ancestry

So, I come back to Donald Trump promised he would donate $1 million to charity if senator Elizabeth Warren could prove she had native American ancestry. Well, the DNA results are in. And she is. She's actually about 1/32 part native American. Does that mean that she -- they can stop with the pocahontas taunts? He loves that. I think it's unfortunate that she had to submit to a DNA test because if you think about it he's been taunting her with this pocahontas stuff. President Obama, he was such a birther and president Obama had to turn over his birth certificate. Trump hasn't turned over his taxes. He hasn't turned over anything. And he never will. Why do they feel the need to prove him wrong? He doesn't seem to care about what other people think, so why do they care? His side wants him to do it. My side -- I won't speak for everybody -- wants him to show his tack returns. They're in the positions of power right now so they do what they want him to do. What about calling him talking bull? I was thinking that's a good one. Welcome back, joy. Most native American tribes require at least 1/16 native American heritage, meaning one great-grandparent to be considered native American so that's also important on this. I think this is the dumbest -- I'm so sick of talking about this. I think it means that she's definitely running for president because she wanted to put this behind her and the politics of this are more interesting. He seems to really be getting to her -- excuse me, she seems to be getting to him because he was outside the white house this morning with an umbrella like I don't care, I don't care. When you go to every rally saying pocahontas, Elizabeth Warren, clearly she's getting under his skin. I think she's definitely running for president. At a rally in July president trump was in Montana and said if she can prove through her DNA that she has native American descent, I will donate $1 million to a charity of her choice. Elizabeth Warren responded this morning. She said I remember that he said that and here's the verdict. Please send a check to the national indigenous resource center which is a nonprofit to protect native American women from violence. This morning right before we came on air he was asked by a gaggle of reporters, they're like, remember the bet? He's like, I never said that. It's on tape. He said he didn't say it. It's on tape. Look, we should not be surprised. The one thing that president trump is is consistent, and he will, I believe, double down on this. He's probably trying to figure out his response. We haven't seen him tweet about this yet but I imagine he will start using it at a rally in some other creative way that gets his base riled up. I'm with Meghan, I think this is the pettiest thing that we can go through but it's going to continue on. I think if she does run, to Meghan's point, she's going to keep using this the too.

