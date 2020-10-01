Transcript for End of royals as we know it?

So, the royal tea is boiling right now over news that the queen of England didn't want Harry and Meghan to announce that they're stepping down from their royal duties, but they did it anyway. They just left. Now, could this be -- I'm asking a question. Could this be the beginning of the end of the royal family? Because you know, if you watch "The crown", over the many, many years, they have come on the brink of being taken out. Yeah. Many times. I mean, they've been around a long time. They're the only royal family in the world that anybody cares about, I noticed. There are royal families in Germany -- not Germany, in Spain, in Belgium. Everywhere. Denmark. The next season of "The crown" is going to be so good. It has to be like the 50th season because there's plenty that happened since the last one. Now Meghan Markle can play herself. She's an actress, yeah. I was thinking as I watched -- I love "The crown" but sometimes you are going up against a machine because Meghan is an easy target. She's an easy one to blame it on because she's the newest thing that's come around in the last two years. Imagine having to go up against a place like the royal family and Buckingham palace when I'm sure there are stories that -- Come on, she did it. She said, hey, I want to be a princess so now she's a brain says. I don't think she said she wanted to be a princess. She just wanted to marry Harry. That's what I believe. I believe in love, joy. I believe in love. I agree. I do too. I stayed up until 3:00 to watch the wedding. It was lovely. I loved it. I'd like -- I would have liked to marry a prince but I hung out with social workers. That was my problem. There's still time. The Royals aren't going anywhere. Prince William will be king. What about Andrew. He's really put a chink in the armor. He's like a minor royal. Isn't it funny to see him as a pervert now. They're not going anywhere, joy. With Harry, listen, I was closer in line to the crown than Harry was, right? He's like number six or seven. Six. And so, it's not like when the duke of educationenberg did it, abdicated when he was with Wallace Simpson. I do have some questions. I need to know, is Harry going to have a last name? What is their last name? Oh it's -- Martinez would be good. It's something long. Tutor or something. Mountbatten or something? I don't know if enough has been said about the reason why she wants to step away. It's been rough for her. There's rumors she was difficult or whatever. I think it has something to do with melanin myself. I feel like this is the first time someone has come in and they don't seem to like her for some reason. The tabloids are very racist. They were brutal to her, brutal. This man loves this woman and he went through what he went through with his mom passing. He saw how horrible the tabloids were to his mother, so it feels like to me he just wants to save his family from that. Let me ask you something, when you look at him -- this is so wrong of me. Oh, no. Don't you dare. Don't you say it, joy. Say it, joy! He's Charles' baby, he's Charles' baby. Does he actually look like Charles? Yes, yes, he does. Yes, he does. Let me say this, I agree with -- Yvette, I agree with -- I'm moving on. Move on. Get your minds out of the gutter, you all. This is what I'll say about prince Harry. I've always loved prince Harry and even before Meghan it seems like he's always pushed the he's always tried to do things that he's going to be happy doing. I think he knew he could because he's so far down the line. So when I bring up going up against the machine I'm sure there are things we will never hear about because the royal palace will threaten to sue you if you print certain stories and make them look bad, I'm sure. Will they take their title away? I don't think so. Look, I agree with everything you've said. Will they take the title away, Ana? I will say this -- Will they take the title away? Girl, I don't know if they would take the title away. Look, guys, honestly though, I mean, they're leaving the family business and they defied the 93-year-old grandmother, okay, while living in a house that she pays for. So I think this is a little more complicated. I agree with everything you said. There are stories we don't know. But my god, at least pay for your own damn house before you're going to leave the family business and defy your 93-year-old grandmother. Prince Harry is worth $40 million. Let's not have a telethon for him. I don't know why you keep coming for Harry, joy. I read this morning because we can't get enough of this stuff. It's like a drug. It's ridiculous, but we keep reading it. There was a headline today about how Meghan had left her child. In Canada with their nanny. Stop that. Stop that. She's already been shamed for enough things and you're now shaming her for what she's doing as a mom. You don't know why they're doing what they're doing and why she's handling it this way. Just stop. I watched "The crown." That is one screwed up group. That is not an easy family to be in. I come from a crazy family but that is really -- the rules and regulations, what you have to do, how you have to suppress your feelings, how you can't really be honest. If you go out and do something crazy, the old lady has a fit. And she's pissed right now. She's pissed. I got to tell you something else, they live a long time. Well look at how old -- She's 93 years old. That lady ain't letting go of that purse or that crown. I believe her mother was over 100. Over 100. And by the way, one more point I want to make about -- Tired of waiting. They're comparing -- I saw an article in the paper today about how they're comparing this couple to Wallace and Edward, the king, supposed to become he abdicated the throne back in the day because he wanted to marry this American divorcee and they wouldn't let him have the the real reason to watch "The crown" is because he and his wife were Nazi sympathizers. Watch it and learn. That is the real truth about those two. It has nothing to do with how much in love he was with Wallace Simpson. But Harry loves Meghan. I said it. He loves her. Don't compare these two to those two because those two were criminals and these two are not. There's no comparison.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.