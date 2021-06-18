Eva Pilgrim on children's book, 'Walter Does His Best,' inspired by her French bulldo

The &quot;Good Morning America Weekend&quot; co-anchor and ABC News correspondent tells &quot;The View&quot; about her childhood, how she's feeling a week before her due date and why she wrote her children's book.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live