24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

FDA to meet with advisers on boosters

&quot;The View&quot; co-hosts and guest co-host Lisa Ling weigh in on an independent FDA advisory committee that's reviewing data submitted by Pfizer.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live