Former Pres. Bill Clinton reacts to election 2024 and where Democrats go from here

The 42nd president joins “The View” to discuss the 2024 presidential election results and why he thinks the working-class coalition that bolstered his own election broke for Donald Trump.

December 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live