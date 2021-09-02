Transcript for Fran Lebowitz on life in New York City amid the pandemic

One of the things that we love about you is that you famously do not own a cell phone or a computer, and it's very bizarre to see you there on our screen knowing that you're near a screen, how did you make all of this come about? You mean, me being on TV? Yes. Yes. Well, I mean, I'm in a studio -- I was on TV before there were computers. So but right now, I'm in a very -- I'm in such a sophisticated technological environment that nothing has worked all morning. Right. Okay -- As it should be. Fran -- Joy? I love the documentary, I've been watching it. I tell everybody to watch it. It's a terrific documentary and you're very funny in it. I'd love to have your take on what do you think about the second impeachment? Do you think anybody is going to convict him? No. Well, I mean, of course, of course we have to do it and I say we because people have to understand, we are the country. Not them. So, we have to do it, of course you can't let someone, when I say get away with it. I think the Republicans are going to vote for it? Of course not. The Republican party. Marjorie Taylor Greene, says it's his party, he owns it. That's not a party, it's a cult. Do you think they're going to convict, the respects? No they're not. Fran, I really loved your new docu-series, pretend it's a city. Some said that it was a love letter to New York. You say that wasn't the intention. I mean, naturally when we shot this, we didn't know the pandemic was coming. Of course if we had known it, we would have alerted you. So -- I wish you would have. I would have definitely called you personally. Thank you. We didn't know that. And after it happened, which was, you know, way before it came out, Marty said, what should we do? You know, do you think -- he sent the cinemathe ographer to film it completely empty. Marty said, what should we do? I said, you know what, we're not journalists, just skip it, people will see, this must have been before the pandemic. We didn't mention it. Now everyone calls it a love letter to New York. You know, the thing about new York is that it changes every minute. No matter what, even without a pandemic. You know, cities change. Constantly. That's why people live in cities. That's why I live in a city. Cities are not to be counted among them. That's right. That's true. You know, you mentioned Marty scorsese he directed this series, he laughs at every single thing you say, everything, whether it's really funny, not funny or somewhat funny. I'd love to have Marty scorsese following me around. You know, this is just -- you know, ever since I met Marty this is just the way I struck him, it's not peculiar to this. It's true, I can say, Marty, will you please pass the bread? And he starts laughing. Not the effect I have on. Okay. So, I know you're quite the party goer before this pandemic. I know you hate cooking as much as I do. So what are you doing to bide your time if you started eating out more? Have you started to learn to cook? What are you doing? No, I will start to learn to cook when I start to learn algebra which will be never. I've eaten outside when it's below 30 degrees. No weather so horrible it's not better than the food in my apartment. So I will eat inside no matter what. I mean, outside, sorry. Fran, people think that the city is decline, many are worry that it's turning back to disaster it was in the 1970s. You first made moved to the city in is 1970s. If I could tell the future, I wouldn't buy the wrong lotto ticket every week. I don't know the future. It's not like the '70s. It was much more dangerous in the '70s. On the other hand it was much more fun. On the other hand I was in my 20s in the '70s. The city is not in decline. That's just an absurd thing. The city is suffering, the effects of this pandemic the entire world, the city won't go back to what it was. You know, debalas owe is to blame for a lot of things, there's almost nothing, truthfully, if my coat doesn't get back from the cleaners it's de Blasio's fault. But we're stuck with him at the moment. The city will come back from this. It will be different than it was it might be better. Certain things that are gone that I don't miss. Do I miss the one billion tourists in times square? I do not. Some people do. This's a lot of things that can be done differently that would improve and also, now that you ask me, that any young people who want to live in New York, come now, the prices are lower, and they won't stay this way. Come and believe me, I know there are a lot of people left. You know what's wrong with new York, there are not enough bankers, there are more than enough bankers there are not enough kids, so come here. Fran, it's always a pleasure to see you and to have you anywhere. "Pretend it's a city" is now streaming on Netflix. You should watch it because I hear it's fantastic.

