Transcript for Friday, Oct. 9, 2020: Jaime Harrison and Anita Hill join.

I think 20/20 can't possibly shot that's anymore this happens yesterday thirteen extremists were arrested for allegedly plotting. Two kidnapped Michigan governor Gretchen wit Mac and she claims that one man gave up their marching orders watch. We the president of the United States to be for the American people. And refused. To condemn white supremacists and hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups. Stand back and stand by he told them. Stand back and stand by. Hate groups heard the president's words not as a review. But is that railing crash. As a call to action. When our leaders speak. Through words that matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet where. Encourage. Refrain to own eyes what domestic terrorists. Be legitimized their actions. And they are complicit. So is she right to say is blowing a dog whistle to these extremist groups. Signing what do you think because and I. You know I think it's a valid point joy I think it's a ballot question. Whether or not the president's. Rhetoric out has emboldened. At the very least these groups you know by not only refusing to denounce them at every turn. But by saying things like stand back standby but I'll buy also tweeting things like liberate. Michigan in response to this governor merely putting in precautions. To try to print act. American citizens from a deadly virus when this president said it was up to be governors of states to protect the citizens that he wasn't going to put in any federal mandates. You know and the other thing is he feigned ignorance. Of these extremist groups when his own FBI. Head Christopher ray basically testifies that. V. Act domestic violence extremist remained the most persistent. And lethal threat Indian United States. And I II really ask everybody to reap the FBI asked affidavit because it is chilling we're talking about. People saying that they were going to. Take her hostage before the election. Take her to a secure location in Wisconsin for a trial a treason trial and they had served bailed her home. I mean this was serious and they had taken actions. In furtherance of a conspiracy. Her life was in danger. Right right cell I did think he's guilty. I'm hiking teachers have definitely been emboldened as sunny said I want to first commend the FBI in the local law enforcement because. It takes them infiltrating these groups in person on social media and they are the reason this was stopped. I think it's a perfect storm wring out these I I in reading this Michigan has had history of these militia groups they have made it the highest number in their kind of seen as. The desired. You know pinnacle of of militia groups sending combined with the governor who like Sonny said. Was had some of the most the strictest guidelines during this pandemic she had like almost 200 executive orders it was like a perfect storm for them except. Rise up in a sense and I think the scary thing about all best. Is that the one common thread in all these groups that are scattered all the way across the country in all fifty states is they seize on civil unrest. And if they're something we can say about the times we live in there to block divided and polarized. And it's the biggest reason we need leadership right now who bring the temperature down and that is not what we're getting. Not only are we not getting leadership. We're not getting any help from many of the Republican leadership is that. Because they coddle and allow this type of thing they have been coddling him since the Guinea app so I think that just as guilty what do you think. I think this should not be partisan I think in about being American I think it is about being human. And condemning political violence should not be a hard thing to do. Whether it's state police ask oh he's getting shot at a baseball field at a congressional baseball field. Or whether it's governor what merits. The wreck and the danger she was under. I watched this last night S yesterday at that was unfolding. And I didn't you know I you know what shocked me it shocked me that it's shocking. But in no longer shocks me. And 20/20. The idea that there is this conspiracy. To gold kidnap a fascinating. Try egg governor of Michigan. It's something back you know I felt like I was watching an episode of the old socks are an episode of scandal. But somehow reality is even craze here. Then fiction and look words matter Donald Trump tweeting out liberate Michigan for most people that's just one more Donald Trump tweak. But what did you are a whack job if you are unstable both things trigger you and those things that need to action. He has got the biggest bully pulpit of anyone and the world. The American presidency and he should use it to condemn what's a privacy. To condemn the political violence. And to frankly call for unity because words matter when they are the president's words they matter even more. Right they're not just unstable there organized. That's what's scary.

