I have to ask you. You said you were on day 14? Can you tell us a little bit about what's been happening? Sure. Hi, whoopi. Thanks for having me, first of all. Yeah. It's day 14. As you can probably see and tell, I'm still stuck at home and I'm still stuck in bed. I definitely had more symptoms early on. Sore throat, congestion, fever. Loss of taste and smell. And I thought I was turning a corner a couple days ago, but not so much. I was in bed all day yesterday, and have very, very little energy. It's a very -- fatigue is common with covid I'm sure you already know and the fatigue is real. Very lethargic and little energy, but I'm okay and resting. You contracted covid after taking care of your son, after he chose not to get vaccinated. You got the vaccine back in may. These are rare. I'm assuming this was pretty shocking. Tell us more about how this happened. Definitely shocking. I think like so many people, you do the right thing for a year, on lockdown, trying to shelter, wearing your mask. You go get vaccinated and think it's all going to be okay, which I did. Although, my circumstances are certainly extreme. My son is unvaccinated, and he did get covid. So I was taking care of him, like any mother would, but I was wearing my mask and I was careful, but apparently not careful enough. Delta is relentrelentless, and so I had symptoms four, five days after starting to care for him, and I was somewhat shocked, although I knew, we know that information is out there. The vaccine is not foolproof by any means, but I think a lot of us, maybe a lot of people watching were like me. Kind of walking around with this false sense of security, like this invisible superhero cape. Got the vaccine. I'm good, but I wasn't. So I then got quite sick, and I've been home ever since. Catt, I'm a huge fan of yours. Been a fan since you left E! Because of pay disparaty. You're brave and a brave advocate and very brave to share this story but a lot of warnings for a lot of people. Have you seen Catt Sadler? Vaccinated and very sick. A lot of vaccine hesitancy on all sides, and even though people are blaming Republicans, there are many different reasons people don't want to get the shot. What do you say to people looking at what's happening to you what's the point of getting a vaccine if I may get sick anyway and where are you with this? Y -- I was sort of like you. Went to a casino, after seeing your story, I'm nervous again. I understand that and hearing from many people who feel the same exact way. Let me be clear on this. Vaccines save lives. That is the point of the right? How many doctors do we need to hear, go on TV, spouting information, that when you get the vaccine, you will not be hospitalized, and you will not die. I mean, that is why I'm here and that's the message I certainly want to send. Yeah, it sucks being sick. Nobody wants to be sick. You need to have every single layer of protection possible. So that we can end this pandemic once and for all and for all of the medical workers and the hospital workers, the E.R. Doctors, the nurses, they have been at this for more than a year. They are exhausted. And they're in these emergency rooms, and the people they are seeing are unvaccinated. So it's really quite clear. Yes, you can still get sick, but you are not going to die if you are vaccinated. That's it. Right. That's right. That's right. Why didn't your son get vaccinated? And is he going to do it now? Yeah. I hope so, joy. I'm really working on him and I think I'm going to get him to the other side. Why he didn't initially, you know, he's 20 years old. I should point out my 16-year-old son is vaccinated. My 20-year-old son, he just had a lot of hesitancy, and he still does and I think he represents a certain amount of people just reluctant and of the position early on where he was like, let me just wait and see. Let's see how this affects other people, and then maybe I'll get the vaccine, a little skeptical and whatnot. But I know for a fact that part of the reason that he has been holding out on this is because of this particular age group I think in particular who have their phones in their hands all the time, are constantly bombarded with that misinformation. With the, the conspiracy theories, outrageous viral videos going around that make them have zero confidence in the vaccine, that are not based in any kind of actual science, and so, you know, they got them. That assault of misinformation is very, very real. So I think without question that is part of the reason that he, at this point harks still not been vaccinated. Catt, I think you're very brave for telling your story, and I really appreciated that this was one of the stories that I also disseminated to my family saying, we have to be careful, because the vaccines aren't 100% effective even though about 95% effective. There are going to be breakthrough cases. I have an 18-year-old son and they do live on their phones. The U.S. Surgeon general warned Americans about the urgent threat of health misinformation between president Biden saying over the weekend that platforms like Facebook could be killing people, and Fox News' history of anti-vax messaging which continues to this day. What you think is going on, and do you think misinformation, as you mentioned, really shaped your son's decision not to get vaccinated? Absolutely, sunny. It's -- it's horrifying. It's not -- it's so unfair, and it's very, very real. You know? Everything you just mentioned. That is happening, and, you know, sounds extreme to say, oh, that's killing people. But, but it is. That's -- that's another illness. That's another, like, virus in and of itself. This misinformation penetrating so many people's minds and their decision as pertains to the pandemic. So, you know -- the other thing is, you mentioned you have, you know, teens, or mothers and parents that are out there trying to help shape the opinions of their loved ones. It's -- we are almost, then, the burden is on us to do this unlearning for them. To help them to undo the damage that this misinformation is doing. And it -- it's -- somehow, I don't know how exactly we're going to fix that, but we have We -- we indeed -- we have to. Catt, thank you for coming and hanging with us, and, please, keep us abreast of how you're doing. Come back whenever you want. And you're ready. Be sure to check out her podcast, "It sure is a beautiful day."

