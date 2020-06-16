Transcript for George Floyd's brother and attorney Ben Crump speak out on systematic racism

The people elected you to speak for them, to make positive change. George's name means something. You have the opportunity here today to make your names mean something too. If his death ends up changing the world for the better, and I think it will, then he died as he lived. It is on you to make sure his death is not in vain. That was philonise Floyd's passionate challenge to the house judiciary committee about finding justice after the tragic death of his brother George while in police custody and he joins us now with his attorney Ben crump. Let me first say from all of us, we are sorry and devastated by your loss of your brother. You know, we're seeing lots of possibilities of change happening. So I want to ask you, because your brother was killed may 25th, and you laid him to rest in Houston last week at an amazing service which was watched all over the world. You described your brother as a gentle giant. Tell us a little more about how you all are doing right now as you go through these hard days. Just sticking around each other. Some of us might be down. Some of us might be up at times. We make sure each other is within our walls. We loved him so much. Faith is having us together. We don't want to struggle every day. We want to get through everything going on in life right now. My brother was a very loving person. He loved his family. My mom was handicapped. He used to pick her up and dance with her. She used to just smile at him. We used to laugh and joke all of us together. Just big guy, big role model for the neighborhood. Everybody loved him. Everybody. He made everybody -- Meghan? Mr. Floyd, thank you so much for your strength throughout all of this. It's really been incredible to watch the strength of you and your family grieve so publicly. Last week you spoke to the house judiciary committee about police in your speech you said you didn't want your brother's death to be in vain. There's a national conversation happening about how the police should be reformed. What are the biggest changes you want to see happen with policing in this country? I want all police to serve and respect, not just serve and protect. Every time I look up I see people dying. Innocent people dying every day. Please wear your body cams. I want to see everybody doing what they're supposed to do the right way and not the bad way. People, they just are nervous when they see police officers. You shouldn't have fear of officers. They're here to protect you. Phin, attorney crump, we've seen the deaths of breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Then we just saw the death of rayshard brooks in Atlanta. President trump plans to sign an executive order on police reform that would create a national database on police misconduct, urge mental health professionals to work closely along frontline officers and more training on deescalating tense situations. What do you think about this? What other changes are you calling for? Sunny, last week when philonise and I testified before the United States congress I was asked by representative Sheila Jackson Lee why did I think this was a crisis that needed immediate congressional attention. What I told her was, if we don't change the culture and the behavior of policing in America immediately, I predict that in the next 30 days we will have another unjustified police shooting and another city would be on fire. That was on Wednesday, sunny. Two days later on Friday night in Atlanta rayshard brooks was killed unjustifiably. So what I want to see from the top leadership in our country down is for us to make a real committed effort to changing the culture and the behavior of policing in America where we don't have two justice systems in America, one for black America and one for white America. We need equal justice for the United States of America. That's what we're striving for for the legacy of George Floyd and breonna Taylor. Right. Mr. Floyd, my sincere condolences to your family. Derek chauvin has been charged with second degree murder. The three other officers involved have been charged with aiding and abetting. You have said repeatedly you want justice for George. What does justice look like for you? What do you want to see happen to these officers? I think all the officers deserve life. I don't want to see this happen to another family. If we let them get away with this, other officers will feel like it's okay to do the same thing. I just want justice for my brother and we get justice for him, we can help the world get closer. So, attorney crump, Larry kudlow the guy in the white house, top economic adviser, said yesterday he doesn't believe there's systemic racism against black people in the United States. Police unions don't seem to acknowledge there is a problem or want to recognize what folks are asking for. I ask you this question how are we supposed to take this? This is a denial of things that people are seeing with their own eyes. How are we as Americans supposed to interpret this? As black Americans specifically. You know, whoopi, we've been talking about this for decades. You know about how black people are treated in America. In my book "Open season, the legalized genocide of colored people" I articulate it's not just the police. They're the low people on the to item poll. It's the highest institutions in our government that has to be responsible. We talk about how they kill us on the streets on a regular basis. It's more horrific how they kill us in courtrooms in every city, in every state, every day in America with these trumped up felony convictions that we have to wear like a cross on our backs for the rest of our lives. They kill us slowly, whoopi. They kill our children slowly. This has been done at the highest levels of government. When we think about what happened to George Floyd, it just put it in perspective how this slow death -- I mean, George was begging saying I can't breathe 16 times, whoopi. He said it for not one minute, not two minutes, not three minutes, not four minutes, not five minutes, not six minutes, not seven minutes, not eight minutes, but almost nine minutes he's begging for breath. So we have to take a breath for peace. We have to take a breath for equal justice. We have to take a breath to heal our country. Most importantly we have to take a breath for George because the knee, not just of officer Derek chauvin, but the knee of the entire police department, the knee of the American system of government that has been historically racist is what killed George Floyd.

