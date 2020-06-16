Transcript for George Floyd's brother on BLM protests and calls for change

Daddy changed the world. That was George Floyd's daughter Gianna's tribute to her father. We're back with his brother philonise Floyd and his lawyer Ben cramp. Meghan? Yes. Mr. Floyd, thank you again for being here. Thousands of people all over the country and globally have filled the streets. His death struck a huge cord with every age, corporations and politicians on both sides of the aisle. How do you feel about this and what is your message to those protesting? I would like to thank everyone for doing so much. They're just tired. Enough is enough. It's going to be a marathon. Right now everybody is getting closer to justice because everybody's feeling united. We're coming together as one. I'm just so proud right now just to see change in this world happening. Attorney crump, several family members of police shooting victims are meeting with the guy in the white house you're not sending your clients there. You made a very specific choice. Why? Well, whoopi, the Floyd family has testified before the United States congress. Philonise is set to testify before the united nations tomorrow. We want to be very serious about seeing systemic reform in America. When the president signs the bill that is presented by the congressional black caucus that really effectively speaks to these decades long killings of unarmed black people, these open season killings of black people, then that's when the Floyd family will acknowledge their presence at the white house. But they want to make sure everybody understands, this is not a photo op for them. This is their life. George was killed. Other black people are being killed. They're taking it very seriously. They want serious reform, not just a fleeting moment for a photo op. So that's why the Floyd family made the decision to say let's see what happens with the legislation presented by the congressional black caucus. Ben, you know, we've known each other for a really long time. We've seen the murders of unarmed black men and women happen time and time again. You've dedicated your career to social justice. It seems to me like little seems to change. However, it's true that in the past two weeks confederate statues across the country have been toppled. There are calls to rename military bases. NASCAR has banned the confederate flag during its races. Serious police reform is being discussed and considered. Do you think at this time real change can happen? Will it last? You know, sunny, I saw with trayvon we had an opportunity. It was a worldwide phenomenon. Now we look at George Floyd, I mean, people are marching in Berlin. They're marching in Paris. They're marching in Australia. They're marching for 21 days straight. They've been marching in cities across America. This is the best opportunity that I have seen since I've been an attorney that we may achieve real change. When you think about it, sunny, the fact that you have activity taking place on both sides of the aisle -- when we were doing those congressional hearings we had Jim Jordan, Matt Gates and the representative from Arkansas saying transparency was a big issue, was saying we need it for accountability. That's the only way we can get to trust. When we find something that both side of the aisle can agree on, we need to seize upon the opportunity and not lose this moment. Anybody that watches that video who has an ounce of humanity knows there's something wrong with our policing in America. This is the time to make a difference. Not tomorrow, but today, congress. Our thanks to philonise Floyd and Ben crump. This is the time. The world is watching.

