Transcript for Will GOP governors reverse course on mandate bans?

Now covid rates in southern states keep rising. A lot of hospitals are running out of beds, and Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson is making a very rare move in politics these days. He's admitting he may have made the wrong call. Take a look. Our cases were at a very low point. I knew it would be overridden by the legislature if I didn't sign it, and I was not supportive of -- I eliminated our statewide mask mandate. So, you know, I signed it for those reasons, that our cases were at a low point. Everything is changed now, and yes, in hindsight, I wish that had not become law. So joy, you know, I think it's pretty amazing for him to say, I made a mistake here. What's your thought about it? Yeah, no. I give him -- I applaud him for at least, you know, admitting that he made a mistake, but there was plenty of science to tell you that you should be wearing masks even then. I mean, I'm perfectly happy with all these Republicans who were saying no mask mandate, no vax who are coming around. You see it on fox now. Probably they're all worried they're going to be sued or something over there so they're telling people to wear the mask. I'm fine with calling it the trump vaccine if that will get people to get the vaccination, I mean, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, I remember she tweeted, it's the trump vaccine. Okay. It's the trump vaccine. It's fine. Call it whatever you want. Just do it. I have a wedding I'm supposed to go to. I don't think I can do it because people are not vaccinated. They won't be wearing masks everywhere. There's over 200 people. I'm not -- I can't do it. People have to get vaccinated and right now. Yeah. Yeah. Sunny, is it a little too late for all of this going on? I mean, Republicans are reversing themselves some for the good -- for the betterment of the people. This is a good thing, yes? Mm-hmm. Well, it is a good thing, but the question is, is it too little, too late? We have over 600,000 Americans including my husband's parents that are now dead from the coronavirus. We know that the prior administration bungled it, mishandled the vaccine rollout, mishandled the messaging from the very beginning, and so, you know, 600,000 people did not have to die, and if you think about what's still going on right now in Texas and in Florida, they -- those states account for one-third of the new cases. There are 50,000 covid patients lying in hospital beds. That didn't have to happen, you know, also think about it. You know, public health is a collaborative effort, and when you look at Fox News as joy mentioned, is now changing the messaging, 27% of viewers now say they probably or definitely won't get vaccinated, but 37% of viewers said that in March. So Fox News bears a lot of responsibility for vaccine hesitancy. Texas and Florida, especially Florida, for those people that think governor Desantis is doing such a great job in Florida, well, he's not doing such a great job because there are allegations that he hid the death numbers. There are allegations -- and now he doesn't want mask mandates. He's coming off Joe Biden which is absolutely ridiculous. We know this is all political. He wants to run for president. I don't want a president who directly led to the deaths of people, and may be hiding death numbers. That's not what makes a great president. It's definitely not Ron Desantis. Right. So Meghan, is this a reckoning for both sides, for left, right and center as we watch our covid I mean, what I think is really interesting is this recent quinnipiac poll that said Americans' approval rating of president Biden's handling of the coronavirus in may was at 65% and July it's at 53%. It's a pretty big leap down. So people can place blame on people like Ron Desantis and Asa Hutchinson and whoever else, but the buck does stop with the president and the narrative he's only been here for eight months. The American public doesn't care. They look to our leaders and the buck stops at the president. If I were Democrat, I would be concerned about why these numbers are going down with the approval rating and in regards to Ron Desantis, he's such a target for the left right now. Everybody should keep attacking him because it's just making him more powerful and more likely to be the nominee for president. He know what is he's doing, and he has popularity because of the way he's handled mask mandates and freedoms and opening up the beaches in Florida, and again, there's not an exodus out of these major cities like, you know, New York and Los Angeles and, you know, places like we're seeing all across the country from these blue-led areas into red states. This absolute exodus that's happening, if there's not a problem. So in regards to the coronavirus, I implore people to get vaccinated. I have been vaccinated. I have said it 10,000 times. Beyond that, I hope that these variants don't end up being as lethal or immune to the vaccine as some doctors are speculating right now because we're going to have a very, very hard winter. Sara, do you commend the change of heart from governor Hutchinson and see where he wants to go now? Absolutely. I think it's never too late because the point is we say every day about vaccines and masks, and when someone listens up to the science or what their numbers are showing them and says, ugh, I was wrong. I'll take them. It's not where you start the journey in life. It's where you end the journey. I give people a chance to change for the betterment. It's also not a surprise that he would recognize the importance of a mask because many people that didn't want to wear a mask before the vaccine, and don't want to wear a mask now even with the variants are the same people that don't want to get vaccinated. 42% of his state, that's a low rate, is fully vaccinated. They are down to only 25 icu beds in the entire state of Arkansas. So these numbers are now proving themselves, and when we assess Joe Biden's -- president Biden's -- how he handled the virus, I say he doesn't have a lot of control. I agree the buck stops here, but you got 50 states under him, and with this lack of wanting big government, the states control this. What we're seeing is a divide with those 27 Republican state governors and the 23% Democrats, these numbers are directly affecting the decision these governors are making. So I absolutely commend Asa Hutchison and I encourage others because what he realized and these variants are affecting kids. Cases are rising and school is about to come into session, and if we want people healthy and these people back in school, the teachers, administrators, the janitors, we need people to get the vaccine, and by the way if you are not going to take the vaccine, put your damn mask on. You can't have it both ways. There you have it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.