Now Playing: California governor discusses coronavirus cases in his state

Now Playing: Gov. Gavin Newsom: California will 'rely disproportionately on ourselves'

Now Playing: Former Homeland Security adviser on why COVID-19 wasn’t taken seriously in beginning

Now Playing: Coronavirus forcing many Americans to face ‘a new normal’

Now Playing: Snow hitting Midwest, severe weather in Texas

Now Playing: Here’s how big businesses are pitching in to help the economy

Now Playing: ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary answers viewers’ questions on housing

Now Playing: Hospital workers cry for help

Now Playing: Many states bracing for increases in coronavirus cases

Now Playing: Unique and delicious lasagna recipes

Now Playing: Plea for help from New York

Now Playing: 3 ways to save money and apps to help

Now Playing: Potential coronavirus treatment

Now Playing: Holland America passengers finally able to dock

Now Playing: Doctor featured in ‘Pandemic’ claims hopeful cure discovery

Now Playing: Commander of stricken aircraft carrier relieved of command

Now Playing: Record numbers of unemployment claims in US

Now Playing: How ‘viral dose’ could cause doctors to get sick