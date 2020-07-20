Transcript for Gov. Larry Hogan on South Korean COVID tests purchase

Maryland governor Larry hogan is one of the most vocal Republican critics of you know whose pandemic response, and he's sharing how he's holding up through his personal struggles and the struggles that we're all trying to get through right now in his new book. It's called "Still standing: Surviving cancer, riots, a global pandemic, and the toxic politics that divide." Please welcome back governor Larry hogan. Welcome back, governor. In the book, you remind us that you purchased, you know, 500,000 kits from South Korea in April and you write, waiting around for the president to run the nation -- through the nation's response was hopeless. Is -- what is the biggest takeaway from his nonresponse to the covid-19 battle? What is the biggest takeaway from all of this? I think the early lack of taking it seriously, the early part of the pandemic. I talk about in this book really the early stages back in March and April when it was so critical, and I think not listening to the input of the public health experts in the administration who really were on top of it, and who were providing some excellent input and advice, but not taking it that seriously and not developing early on, a national strategy on things like testing and, you know, they're starting to catch up on a lot of these things, but it was a little bit too late, and so governors were sort of on their own and forced to have a 50-state strategy on many of these things. Not to say that the federal government hasn't helped and that there weren't people in the administration since then that have -- we're all in this together with the federal, state and local governments working, but at the beginning I think the president wasn't communicating to the public and he wasn't taking any advice of the people in the administration, and there wasn't any coordinated national strategy when there needed to be. Governor, you paid $9 million for those kits from South Korea, but it was reported that you had been offered over a million tests at a lower price from domestic companies. The south Korean tests went unused for weeks because they lacked swabs and regents and it was just announced many of those tests were replaced with newer ones. Was that purchase a costly misstep on your part do you think? Not at all. It's really the key to our overall long-term testing strategy. Look. You have to go back in time when at the end of March there were only a few thousand tests in Parr that were done across the country. When we couldn't find any access to tests in the federal government or any suppliers in the U.S., and we were able to negotiate this deal with south Korea, when I announced that day I said it's one part of a long-term testing strategy. There's still these test kits that are used in a lab. We had to build our own lab at the university of Maryland. We had to still scrounge around like every other governor to find swabs and transport medium and tubes and all of these other nine parts of the process. Every governor had to. We used tens of thousands of them and our outbreaks and clusters, we're using 2,000 or 3,000 a day. Now we have a plan that will last us through the fall where we may have to end up ordering even more because we're using them faster than we anticipated originally, and they're working much better than all the other tests. We're now turning them around at our high speed lab at, like, 24 a day -- or 24 hours. When many places across the country are waiting for results. We're pleased with the job that we've done on those tests and they're working better than most. That's good. Okay. So you've asked the white house to delay planned changes in house states reports cases. Originally to the CDC, and now it's HHS. It's reported that the administration also wants to cut out funding for testing, contact tracing, the CDC and nih in the next relief bill. I don't know how they could possibly do that and have any hope for correcting this situation at all. What do you make of these plans and changes, sir? Well, they're both bad ideas, and I've made that very clear. We have another white house call today where I'm going to try to reiterate that again on behalf of the governors. On this changing of the reporting, it was working really well with the CDC. I don't know why they tried to switch it over to HHS, but if they want to make that change, we were just arguing they need to give us more time. I think they gave us 24 hours, and there was a threat that if we don't have it done in 24 hours, they're going to withhold life-saving remdesivir from, you know, people that are dying in hospitals. Which is absurd. My god. We had to pull people away from other important work in our health department. They said it was going to take them two weeks, a whole team of people to transfer this over. We couldn't possibly do it in 24 hours. That's one issue, but to take money away from testing at a time now where we're seeing spikes and increases in states all across the country, we're not one of them thankfully. We're doing a really good job, and declining numbers, but many states across the country are spiking. Testing and contact tracing is the key to getting a handle on this virus. The states have been doing a good job, but I just mention -- I just mentioned about the labs being behind and taking ten days. We need the federal government's help to get those labs up to speed. So governor, why do you think they're doing that? Why is the white house trying to do that? What's the motive? Yeah. I really -- I can't speak to the motive, but I can tell you we're going to be discussing that later today on a call with all the governors and the vice president and the coronavirus task force. Now governor Hoge, you recently rejected universal mail-in voting for November, and that was recommended by the state board of elections. Your position then forces marylanders to risk their health to cast their vote. I don't understand that because you do seem to be on the front lines of this pandemic. You just mentioned that there are spikes all over the the country, although there aren't spikes in Maryland. There may be a spike in Maryland, especially in the fall. Why would you come out against mail-in voting which would protect your constituents? Actually, everything you just said was completely not true. State board of elections made no recommendation to me about it, but I am the one that called for mail-in voting. We did it in the primary, but the state board of elections had difficulty implementing it. We are going to have mail-in voting in Maryland. I'm encouraging everybody to vote by mail. Instead of vote by mail only which is what some of our democratic colleagues are pushing for, in the primary, we had state board of elections screwed up getting ballots out. They mailed Spanish ballots to English speakers. They got them out too late. So tens of thousands of people showed up at polls that weren't open, and a handful that were open, they were overcrowded and it was suppressing people's vote because they had to wait in line for four hours. So we have all the above. Encouraging to vote by mail, and we have early voting and we're encouraging you to early vote if you don't vote by mail, and on election day, we'll have the polls open in case we have a problem like in the primary. We're encouraging vote by mail, and it's all of the above. It's the exact same policy that Tom Perez, the head of the DNC that president Obama was supporting just last week.

