Transcript for Greg Kinnear on eerie coincidence of taping ‘The Stand’ days before COVID-19 shutdown

Well, I had a really great time starring with Greg Kinnear in the retelling of Stephen king's epic "The stand" which 2020 has made more relevant than ever, but his character isn't convince Thad when it comes to saving humanity, mother, me, knows best. Take a look. I'm not -- iot saying that mother Abigail isn't capable of things never thought possible. Doesn't mean I believe she knows what god wants. We don't have time for -- Until the people give their explicit consent to be governed by this group, we're nothing more than just administrators at best. Are you really on board with this? We got, with all due respect, one guy who is our go between with Abigail? She wasn't interested in our opinion back then. I can'ine that's changed. It hasn't. Mother Abigail, we're having a conversation about -- I love you, but there's nothing to discuss. Please welcome the fabulous Greg Kinnear. I think that was -- Good to see you, man. It's good to see you guys, too. Thanks for having me on. I think that's the first time that I saw you -- we shot that, like, day one, and you came out of the trailer with the hair, the whole look, and it was a bit jaw-dropping for each of us. Listen. She's supposed to be 107 years old, but we had a great makeup department. We could only age whoopi up to about 91. We couldn't get her to 107. It's true. It's true. Sunny. That's how I felt. That's how I felt. I've got to tell you, Greg, I'm such a fan of your work and I'm such a fan of "The stand." It was absolutely fantastic. I got the see four of the episodes, and it takes place in a post-apocalyptic world after a virus wipes out 7 billion people across the globe. Filming wrapped on the series just T days before covid shut down productions worldwide in March. Looking back on it, are you at all just creeped out by the eerie similarities of what we're going through now? Yeah. I mean, it was, you know, it's impossible not to kind of draw rain parallels. Stephen king as said obviously, captain trips is nothing like covid, but it has been rough, a very, very rough year for all of us. I was shooting up there --S you say, we were three days away from lockdown. I had just finished the show. I was coming home for three days with the family, and then I was going to New York actually to do -- I was doing Aaron Sorkin's "To kill a mocking I was so excited. I told my wife, what I wouldn't give to have just a few days to relax before moving on to new York, and then of course, a few days turned into 2020. So the surreal element of this is, you know, it's crazy, but I guess we're all making do. I never thought I would be doing an interview from my office with ear buds in live on "The view." We're all adapting. What can you say? Got to do it. Got to do it. So yeah. So Greg, in the series, survivors battle it out between good and evil. We love that. With whoopi's mother Abigail representing the good as we know, and Randall pflag played by Alexander skarsgard, and some people, I'm not saying who, compare his character to trump because he loves to hold rallies and punish disloyalty. Your thoughts? -- Donald Trump. I don't know. There are -- listen. I will say this. This book which I read in high school, you know, it's the only book that I covered that's a 1,300-page tome. I'm a fan of Stephen king's, but this book more than any sort of grabbed me. It's a terrific book if you haven't read it. Honestly we can tell this story for the next, you know, we could do three seasons of this, and I still think leave some of the book on the table. So, you know, the producers worked hard to try to capture as much of the story as they can and the detail. Whoopi's great. Alex is great. Trump is not in it, but -- You're great. -- We do have a big, broadcast, and it was great, great fun to tell the story. Well, Greg, like a lot of us, you've gotten a lot of quality time, more than that few days you asked for, with your family during this pandemic, and you and your wife have three daughters at home ranging in age from 11 to 17. I heard your oldest is learning to drive. That is not a good memory for myself and my father. How's that going for you? I thought you said, you have three daughters raging, and that actually worked too. Yeah, you know, it's all diff we were very good at rummy cub in the house. I am playing a nine-month game of tag with my 11-year-old. I think she's currently it, and my oldest daughter, it's true. She's LE to drive. So look out if you are on the back streets of Los Angeles because we're trying to get permitted, and by the way, you thought covid was scary. I cannot tell you what's -- it's so different. When I was a kid, you had, like, I remember my dad in the car was able to kind of -- if I accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake for instance, he was able to jump across that passenger to driver seat situation, and kind of take control, and now, like, the car has all the -- they have these panels. You're in the passenger seat, and then there's the driver's seat, and good luck trying to intercede if something goes horribly wrong. Are you calm or do you cream? So far, it's -- I do some prayer. Quiet prayer, and meditation, and periodically shout horrible Okay. Good. Oh, like Tom Cruise. Ana? Greg, so we were talking about your teenage kids, but when you were a teenager, you were a diplomat's kid, a diplomat's son living around the world. You spent some of your teenage years in Greece. So since we're all, like, wanting to live vicariously and imagine that we're in the Greek isles, please tell us what it was like to grow up, and be a teenager in Greece. Wow. You want me to take you all to Greece right now, don't Yes, please. Yes. Yes. Please. Yes. All right, ladies. All right, ladies. Let's do this. It's 80 degrees. You got to do it fast though. There's a light breeze. Yeah. I honestly I think for everybody, you know, the idea of -- listen. If I can, you know, just get out of the house to walk the dog, it's a vacation at this point, but getting to Greece or getting to some faraway place, I think is something we all long for. I saw a commercial last night for, like, czechoslovakia, and I was, like, great. Great. You got me. You had me at Czech. So -- and anyway, we're doing what we can and hanging on and trying to stay safe, and obviously a tough year for everybody. So thinking about y'all. Thank you. Well, we want everybody to stay in and watch "The stand," don't we, Greg? Because it premieres tomorrow exclusively on CBS all access. It was an honor and a pri to work with this man. I'm just going to put that out. We had a good time.

