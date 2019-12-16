Transcript for Hallmark Channel apologizes for pulling ad

Welcome back. 'Tis the season for the hallmark Channel to show 10,000 Christmas movies, but a lot of outraged viewers threatened to boycott after the channel pulled ads from a wedding planning company called Zola that featured a same-sex marriage. Now the channel says they're willing to re-air the commercials and Zola reps said they're in talks about this. I mean -- Good for them. It is good, you know? It's good. You can -- you can disagree with same-sex marriage if you want to. That's all right, but -- Yeah. -- You can't -- it's the same if you said -- you shouldn't have shown that interracial couple. You shouldn't show those people or those people. People marry who they marry. You can get up and go to the bathroom if you don't like the commercial. I'm looking at you, but telling them. That wasn't just in the south, but that was everywhere. I grew up very Mormon and one of the reasons I left the church is because I got married to a guy who's not Mormon, but two, they troubled to evolve. You let someone marry who they love, and that makes for a much better family unit. I don't think we should be ashamed. We should celebrate in this country that you can marry who you love. Kids wake up across this country and see two moms and two dads kissing and loving each other, and that's something we should all celebrate. I was so upset when they pulled that ad. I'm glad they changed it. I was talking to my grandson. I said, nowadays, two men or two women can get married. He said, I know. He's 8 years old. I would have said, what? It was the turn of the century. You probably dealt with this in religion too. It's the same thing I dealt with in the catholic church. My grandmother's best friend was a transgender woman, and I just grew up knowing this Sylvia was my grandmother's best friend, and it just -- it never occurred to me it was perceived as being wrong. They didn't talk about it. There are so many amazing catholics and mormons in my family, so this is just an issue for me that I have really struggled with. I struggled with it -- I still struggle with it with the catholic church. I actually was happy that hallmark came back, the CEO, Mike Perry came back and said, no. We're going to put those ads back on television as they should, but I don't understand how one group -- this one million moms was so and I don't know -- important, and had so much power that they were able to get this network to pull the ads. Well, it's like what happens to us. What happens to us is Meghan will say something or I'll say something, you'll say something, and 500 million people suddenly are calling that we be red. Yeah. So it is -- it's what happens. This is the thing that people want to do now, but you know, we're human beings and you go through stuff. You do your thing, and people marry who they love, and I'm sorry. You know, there have been so many huge fights now in -- in the law really about who can adopt children, you know, people who love children want to adopt them. You can't stop people just because you don't like their life, and I don't understand why we're still having these battles, but maybe they're to reiterate how we feel as Americans about each other in our lives. Maybe this was a good battle to have publicly to see how to handle it. They have power also which is probably why they're back. We have a legal note. Hallmark cards CEO Mike Perry said, the crown media team has been agonizing over this decision as we have seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused. Said simply they believe this was the wrong decision. Good. Good. Good for them. I'm wondering though why was that hurt unintentional? Didn't they understand that that would be hurtful? A very hurtful thing? I don't think so. Sometimes people make decisions not realizing that there are repercussions. They make a decision, and they don't think about the real people that have to deal with we'll be back.

