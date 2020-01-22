Transcript for Hillary Clinton responds to Bernie backlash

Yesterday we talked about Hillary Clinton's unfiltered comments about former rival Bernie Sanders where she said, among other things, that nobody likes him and nobody wants to work with him. Today she's getting a lot of backlash from some democratic candidates like Andrew yang and says she's not sending a helpful message and Tulsi gabbard who says she should, quote, grow up, this isn't high school. But you know, I thought everybody wanted her to be real. Yeah but then -- Now she's real and everybody is like shh. That's an example of how she can't win. No matter what the woman does she can't win. But maybe she just wants Joe Biden to be the nominee and not Bernie Sanders. Or maybe she just was mad at Bernie because Bernie kind of She's more calculated than that. She said it in the book. She said in the book this is not the beginning -- this is not the first time we've heard this but you know. Maybe she's being honest and maybe she's being transparent and aren't we as a country tired of this opaqueness that we're seeing? Aren't we tired of a lack of transparency? And Elizabeth Warren when she went up after the debate and said did you just call me a liar on television and I think that Hillary Clinton coming out and saying, you know, this happened to me too, I wanted to hear what she had to say. But Bernie is surging. He's becoming the prominent one right now. Yeah. So that's why they're attacking him. But as a voter I want to know. I want to know her experience. First of all trump tweeted yesterday they are taking the nomination away from Bernie for a second time, rigged, exclamation point. What? Like he cares. I will say I do think the timing of it is not great. And I'm with you, she can say whatever she wants whenever she wants, but I would have hit him harder on policy and then the Bernie bro sexism that we've been talking about for days about what she experienced when she was running as a candidate and his followers, what they did to her. I think the timing and the language is bad. It sounds like, nobody likes you, as someone who knows what it's like to have someone say nobody likes you in the press, it's stupid and she has much more ammo in her back pocket. It's for a hulu special I believe. Yesterday we were talking about people like to elect people you want to have a beer with so if you say nobody likes you, nobody wants to have aeer with you. He'ssss popular in the country though. Right now. Right now but he has been for quite a while. Here's the deal, you're not going to know who it's going to be until you know who it's going to be. It could be -- you know, last week it was Warren. The week before that it was -- we don't know. People come and go and, yeah, he might be the -- it might be him. It doesn't change the fact that she don't like him. Yeah. And she's annoyed with him. And so I don't mind. We live in a world where everybody says, you're so stiff. She wasn't stiff yesterday and everybody is like, whyike, why -- But everybody keeps saying -- a lot of people say that senator Warren, Elizabeth Warren is not electable. How is she that much different from Bernie? Their picies are very similar except she's a woman. Am I right? I don't know that they're that similar. Very similar in their policies about, you know, education and money and taxes. I think she's a little more centrist actually. Really? I do. Yeah, I think she's a little more centrist than Bernie. Again, I think Bernie is a Democrat buy default. I really think he's a socialist. I think he wants to blow things up and he's much more of a curmudgeon. He is. He's a get out off my lawn type of guy and everybody knows it. He was just interviewed by "The New York Times" and he said I don't make the a habit of wishing someone a happy birthday. I actually like that about him. I don't care if he wants to wish people a happy birthday. I don't care. Just get stuff done. But it looks like infighting within the party and I think the last nominee should be supportive of the process in the way that Obama is right now. I do think they will be. I think Obama is -- Hillary said she wouldn't -- in this interview she said she wouldn't support him. No, she changed it back. She said she will support the nominee. But she had to walk it back. At the end of the day -- By the way, I can't stand him. I'm a of conservative woman. I can't stand him but the politics -- Everybody steps in it at some point and realizes, okay, got to walk it back. So she didn't say quite the right thing but she said what she meant and she then said if he's the nominee I'll support him but I don't like him. I can't imagine them on stage -- At the end of the day it's going to be the criminal in the white house or Bernie and she's going to pick Bernie. I don't know actually. I don't know. Well, whatever happens, remember it's fine for us to talk about it but we all have to make it happen, something happen. Wherever you stand, you got to get out and vote.

