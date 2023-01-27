Holocaust descendants piece together their family history through AI technology

Software engineer and From Numbers to Names founder Daniel Patt makes an incredible discovery for a family on a decades-long search for information on their grandparents who survived the Holocaust.

January 27, 2023

