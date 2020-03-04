Former Homeland Security adviser on why COVID-19 wasn’t taken seriously in beginning

More
Tom Bossert shares his thoughts on how the government has been handling the coronavirus outbreak.
8:11 | 04/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Homeland Security adviser on why COVID-19 wasn’t taken seriously in beginning

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:11","description":"Tom Bossert shares his thoughts on how the government has been handling the coronavirus outbreak.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"69962677","title":"Former Homeland Security adviser on why COVID-19 wasn’t taken seriously in beginning","url":"/theview/video/homeland-security-adviser-covid-19-wasnt-beginning-69962677"}