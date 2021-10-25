Huma Abedin discusses Hillary Clinton, Anthony Weiner in memoir

Longtime aide and adviser to Hillary Clinton tells &quot;The View&quot; why she's telling her own story in her new book &quot;Both/And&quot; and looks back on her relationship with Anthony Weiner.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live