Transcript for Hunter Biden targeted in tax probe

Yesterday hunting Biden said in just found out the Justice Department had been investigating his tax and business affairs since 2018. So is this money casts a shadow over his dead before even takes office. And is that what people seem to want because of right wing media has been hung over this for years so is there is only going to get. The worse summing woody plant. Well look I don't think anyone is above the law certainly met the president not the president and not you know Hunter Biden in so. I think it's fine if there's an investigation going on and and and let's find out what the investigation. Fines but I will say this I just hope that this is not a politically motive. Baited investigation because it seems to me that the investigation started right after Joseph Biden announced his candidacy for president. And if the two are connected and that is improper that is inappropriate we know that. Attorney general Barr has politicized the Justice Department and it's kills me that that has happened. Two my alma mater because this was just a wonderful place to work so I I I'm hopeful. That it's not a politically motivated investigation if it isn't then let's let's find out what what the investigators that certain. Rap with thing the baptists. Sarah and is this. Something had anything to should be hand. Adult. I think need to be handled in and looked into investigated I always endorsed the law eyes as sunny was saying. And if something were to show up that we needed to know I just hope there's a lot of transparency were coming off. You know in an administration. Where rather than ever owning up. To something it was doubled down on. Which right now you know I find some comfort in Biden's interview last week re spoke about you know. The optics that his family what would not be taking political positions bad influence him and also that he said the Justice Department is not his Justice Department. It's the justice department of the people. So allowing this investigation did take place and see where it goes I just hope he continue to get vaccine transparency. From this administration the new administration which I I Gil Lott very confident in. When that huge I was should take Imus. My take is that if the guy did something wrong they should investigate it I think they should have Giuliani Telecom. Because then you know they'll be a successful. Yeah him. Knox. Also just didn't case just in case hunter is guilty of something I think that. I think that Biden should channel trump and do what he would have Don Hays president. Bite which would be pardon pardon the boy that's would have that's what his should do. That's what I've sent as long as you don't let you know habits had been under investigation and then embedded pardoned well. That's good for the goose is good for the Biden. Listen as long as is being treated like any other American. Who need someone who's questioning their taxes that's fine I don't. But city released feel like he will reaching eleven dissolve quest they weren't got him taunting quarter. Look at in that it. I'm they other brands that on the other side you know they or any sort of believe this terrible but I. I act you have to be pretty dastardly attack out gestured. What we've seen already. At his last four years you got to become even have to be preachy dastardly. I'm sigh how some see him you've got a legal note you've got a legal notes say it's sunny. I. Okay Hunter Biden said in a statement I'd take this matter very seriously but I am confident. That a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally. And appropriately including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.