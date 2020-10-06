Transcript for Husband, wife battle coronavirus as they become parents to twins

The pandemic has impacted so many major life events and it turned what's supposed to be one of the most joyous times in a couple's life into a nightmare for. Andrei and Jennifer law Bach. Take a look at. Jennifer law bomb was. Thirty weeks pregnant the twins when she began developing symptoms of corona virus. Her husband Andrzej started feeling and even worse than less than a week later on April 2. They were hit with two life changing milestones in the same hour. First Jennifer's corona virus symptoms cluster water to Parikh. Then as they were leaving for the hospital punching received the phone moon they were dreading. This corona virus test came back positive and he could not go with Jennifer to the hospital to be at the birth of their children. Andre was coughing and gasping for breath as Jennifer was forced to leave him at home by himself. She says she told on dream that she loved him and then drove herself to the hospital. Wondering if it was the last time she'd ever see her husband. When Jennifer arrived at the hospitals the doctors put her in a full corona virus protocol. She had difficulty breathing but the next morning she gave birth to her twin boys Mitchell and Macs and eight weeks prematurely. Moments later they were rushed to the knee Q and placed in quarantine. She just wanted to see them that they had to be kept away from her for their safety. It's a heartache she says she'll never forget. Two days later she left the hospital and rushed home to Andre who was slowly getting better. For twenty agonizing days they could only connect with their newborn twins the way most of us are doing with their loved ones right now. Through video chat. Thankfully on Jane Jennifer fully recover. And after three weeks they were finally able to see Mitchell and maxim in person. Hold them. I am first time. Please welcome from their home in mission. Michigan Jennifer and Andrei lombok and their beautiful twin boys Mitchell and Max I'm. Welcome there is no other sound beautiful all. Now Jen you were separated from your boy ways for twenty days which I can't imagine that but then we're able. Finally to bring both boys home on May eleventh now we were supposed to do this segment with you two weeks ago I believe let something very scary happened. With your son Max and can you take us than what happened. Yes so we had our son Max earned here we had just gotten him home from the name here. We had island home of the family together her about seven days. And I was feeding him one denying and I noticed he had a swollen and bruised arm bone in his neck in limped down. And he had some. Quite a bit of labored breathing so. I color pediatrician and she told us to hate him you know emergency river right away. So I sat him down and I went to go pack a bag and yeah Andrea. Just stopped breathing. He and his face completely changed colors. I think tank heading remember back I couldn't get him to breathe arm and screamed for Andre. Each team and actually him on the back pretty hard. And got him to take a big brat but then he's not breathing again so. We call 911. Yen. They walked us through. CPR. Over the phone and Andrea was able to give him ten rescue breaths and retry him. I'm theme units came. To address this open Max and into the hospital. And once we got to the emergency room you know I was kind of chaotic because they don't know what was wrong so. They ran some tests they gave him oxygen they were stabilize him ran some tests. And that it was your east strapping faction which. Infection in infants can cause them to have apnea and sat preteen. So he had IV and addicts or two weeks. And down under and I you would go to the hat he turns going to the hospital every other day. 01 of us could stay home and Mitchell here. And and he came home last week and now where all of acting out here again. Some glass. So I was eight you warn able to be at the birth of the kids because she tested positive for corona virus. News said bait you breathing got so bad and why you home alone that you thought. You might not make it. Just few weeks later he had to give your newborn. Rescue breaths to bring him back to live so. How extraordinary is it that when you thought it wasn't going to happen to you didn't get well and you were well enough. City breathe life and tears not what what's that. Almost losing Malick was nothing compared to watching. What was happening in my side as there are real wakeup calls are being a parent. The differences. I can't describe it it's just. The so happy to have him here helping matters is pretty well now but I am. You know what I do when I thought it might be my time ago I academy east with a but there's no way you can do though so. I know fortunately our happen. Well all we are well. Yes yes why our guys that you only honest company. I didn't change from our friends at beyond his company's. Heard about your incredible story may provide thoughts. Up awfully formulated safe and effective baby personal care. And beauty products they wanted to help ease a little bit of distressed that you've been going through. So they are giving you a year's worth of their hypo Allard Janet and advanced legal protection diapers as we know you're gonna need many of those. And they're also going to be a new 100%. Plant. Based wipes. And that's not all they're also sending you their purely sensitive bath time favorites and Jessica Alba his favorite on his beauty skin care. Best sellers for you mom because we had to take care of ourselves to. So congratulations. And please take care of ourselves take care of those beautiful baby boys be says he well be happy. Any inheritance Andre. You're very welcome I think seven Janet I'm Jane love hot and our sponsor an honest company thank you thank you thank you.

