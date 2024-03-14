Ice T reflects on his multifaceted career in music, film and television

Ice T joins “The View” to share his “Ice Cold Facts” on aging, he talks 25 seasons of “Law & Order: SVU” and looks back at how he got his start as a rapper.

March 14, 2024

