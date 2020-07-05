Transcript for ICU nurse Lauren Leander speaks out on Arizona's stay-at-home protests

It is national nurses week, and they continue to step up in and out of hospitals to keep us all safe right now, and sometimes that means saving us from ourselves. Icu nurse Lauren Leander made headlines for confronting stay-at-home demonstrators in a powerful, silent protest, and she joins us now from Phoenix, Arizona. Hey, Lauren. Thank you for coming and hanging with us. You know, this protest -- the protesting of Arizona's stay-at-home policy was planned at the statehouse in Phoenix a few weeks ago, and on your day off, you decided to go because you felt you needed to be there. Tell us why it was important. Yeah, you know, I think as nurses we were just wanting to do what we do best, which is to advocate. To be an advocate for number one, our patients. Being in icu that's sole This is breaking news from channel 7 eyewitness news. I'm David novarro and new York governor, Andrew Cuomo, is holding his daily coronavirus briefing. It is a beautiful day. It is so beautiful that I'm going to go home after this and take the motorcycle out and go for a ride and I'm going to wear my mask on my motorcycle to protect from covid virus and it keeps bugs out of your molds. Works on both fronts. It is a time of high anxiety and I understand that was a lot of pressure all across the country. Even more, in times of high anxiety, it's important that we stay with the facts and the truth. John Adams was defending the British at a time when the American people hated the British. Facts are stubborn things and whatever may be our wishes, inclinations or dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of the facts and the evidence. Lincoln is a big believer in the American people, always. Let them know the truth and the country is safe. I love Lincoln and the wisdom and the economy based let them know the truth and the country is safe. Here are the facts where we are right now. 8600 total hospitalizations, that number is down and that is good news. It's a fairly significant drop. So, that is good news. The net change in hospitalizations you see is also down and that is good news and intimations is down, good news. The three day rolling average of hospitalizations is also down and you see the curve. You see the outline of what we went through and how fast it went up. It reminds you how fast infection rate can spread. Look how fast those numbers went up. You can see how once the numbers are up, how long it takes to get them down paid we are on the downside of the mountain and the downside of the mountain is a much more gentle slope than what we went through going up the mountain. We wish it was as steep, a steeper decline. But, it's not. This is the worst number every day, the number of deaths, 231 and you can see how slow that has come down and how painfully high it still is. This is a chart of the number of lives lost. Again, you can see how fast that infection took off and how many lives we lost. Once that infection rate is high and people are getting infected, you can see how long it takes to slow it down and reduce the number of deaths. They are coming down at a painful slow level of decline. The top priority for us, one of the top priorities for us, has been protecting our frontline and our essential workers. We have to remember what happened here. It all happened so fast that it's almost hard to gain perspective on it. But, the frontline workers, they showed up and went to work and put their lives in danger so everyone else could stay home. I laid out the facts, as Lincoln said, to the people of this state, laid out how dangerous this virus was and advocated and argued based on those facts, that we needed to close down. We closed schools and businesses and stayed home. People did that. In the next breath, I said, by the way, we need you essential workers to go to work tomorrow, after just having explained how dangerous the virus was, to justify shutting down society in a way that it had never been chucktown before. And the next breath, essential workers, I need you to go to work. Hospital care, I need you to go to work and help people that come in with the covid virus after we just discussed how dangerous the covid virus was and how little we know about the virus. Look at the courage those frontline workers had to show. It is amazing to me. We are doing everything we can. How many people actually have been infected and we've been working with the police and transit workers and health care workers. We tested 25 downstate health care facilities, downstate new yorkers where there virus was, over 27,000 employees, a large what we found out is really good news. And, one of the few positives that I've heard in a long time. When you look at the percentage of people who have antibodies, which means they were infected at some time in the past and they are now recovered, of the health care workers in westchester, 6.8 in New York City, 11.1 in long Island, that is about the same or lower than the infection rate among the general population. So, in westchester, the infection rate among the general population, westchester health care workers, it's about half of the rate of the general population. I mean, that is amazingly good news, right? We were afraid of what would happen in the health care workers actually are at about the same or lower than the general population in that area. So, that makes two points to me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.