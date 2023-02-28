J. Ivy on inspiring the Grammys to celebrate poets and spoken word artists

The Grammy-winning artist performs a special rendition of "Listen" with Tarrey Torae in honor of Black History Month.

February 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live