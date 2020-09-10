Transcript for Jaime Harrison says Lindsey Graham cares about D.C. reputation over South Carolina

My grandfather always taught me. He said, Jaime, a man is only as good as his word. Well, senator, how good is your word when you made a promise to the American people, and even more you made a promise to the folks of South Carolina that you wouldn't be doing what you are doing right now? Ouch. Ouch. That was South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison taking Republican Lindsey graham to task at last week's senate debate. Here to tell us how he's giving the longtime incumbent all he can handle and a whole lot more is Jaime Harrison. Welcome to the show, Jaime. Nice to have you here. Thank you so much, joy. I'm so excited and you know who is more excited? My mom, Patricia who is watch. So thank y'all so much for making my mama happy. Hello, mom. Okay. So Jaime, when you announced that you were running against Lindsey graham for the senate, no one thought you had a chance, you know? But now -- now the race is described as a tossup. You've also significantly outfund-raised him to the point where graham went on fox to beg -- beg, I tell you for donations. He has been in the senate since 2003. Why do you think after all these years he's losing favor with South Carolina voter. Well, part of it, joy, is he's going to Washington, D.C. He cares more about his political relevance and power in Washington than doing the job the people of South Carolina sent him in for. Even before the coronavirus hit South Carolina, many folks and many communities in the state have been suffering. In South Carolina, two years ago, 14 of our 46 counties had no ob/gyns. We had four hospitals close. 30% of rural communities in the state don't have access to broad band, so they can't even get onto the internet, and those are the issues that people have been dealing with for a long time, and Lindsey doesn't talk about it. He only worries about what's going on in Washington, D.C., and the folks want him to folks on them. Jaime, nice to have you here. You worked for Jim Clyburn for many years, so you know south Carolina politics, and in 2015, Lindsey graham called trump a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot who was unfit for office, but now he's one of his biggest supporters. Why do you think Lindsey has made such a big change, and do you think his unwavering support of trump has helped you? Has it helped him? What has this support done? Well, it's about political opportunism, Ana. He's only in it for himself. He had an interview last year in which he said his goals this year were getting re-elected and being politically relevant. It's almost like, you know, he needs to figure out how he can get in front of the TV camera. How can he be important. Well, for me, I measure relevancy not by how many TV hits I do with Sean hannity or how many times I call the president. I measure my relevancy by whether or not I'm helping the people in South Carolina, and so, you know, at the end of the day, I tell folks. This is not about Democrats versus Republicans or Progressives versus conservatives. It's about focusing on what is right versus what is wrong, and Lindsey has forgotten that. I used to respect him greatly. I thought he was a good guy who could rise above the political freight, but what we have seen is he's why people hate politics. Now, you know, your second debate with Lindsey graham is tonight, but last night you said that you will not attend the debate if graham does not take a covid-19 test. I think that's smart. Lindsey says he will follow the previously set debate rules of just having his temperature checked before entering the building. He also says that you didn't ask reporters to take a covid test before they interviewed you two days ago at a bar, and you're just trying to avoid answering tough questions. How do you respond to this? Well, sunny, it's sort of laughable. First of all, congratulations on your amazing new book, but, you know, Lindsey is so -- he's so desperate, you know, all of the experts have said I sound lie beat him in the last debate, but what this is about is about being our brothers and our sisters' keepers. In the last debate, Lindsey graham took a covid test. He took a covid test at the last debate. This is about being responsible. We have had 3,500 people to die in South Carolina because of the coronavirus. One of them was my aunt. And so the responsibility is not just about us as an individual, but the people who are there. They're hardworking people at that studio, and every single one of them is taking a test. I'm taking a test right after this -- after zoom today. So why in the world can Lindsey graham not just go and take a test? All that writing took him 30 minutes. It takes less than 30 minutes to go get your nose swabbed and take a test. Lindsey, what are you hiding? Why can't you take a test? Jaime, for many years states like South Carolina have typically voted for Republicans, but much like your race, polls have shown that Biden and trump are neck and neck in states like Texas, Georgia and now south Carolina too. What do you think has changed with southern voters? Well, I think part of it -- what you are seeing now, Sara, is the emergence of what I call the new south, a new south that is bold, that is inclusive, that is diverse. What I'm vying for is a seat for Calhoun. It was a seat of Thurman, and Tillman who talked about the lynching of black folks. When voters go and cast their ballots finally, you know, and on November 4th when we get -- when we see the results, south Carolina, the very first state to succeed from the union will be the first state to have two African-American senators serving at the same time. Lindsey is relevant of that old south. I'm a building a bridge to the new south, and that's what you are seeing not only here in South Carolina, but in Georgia, in North Carolina, all across the south. This emergence of a new awakening where people know that all voices should be valued and heard.

