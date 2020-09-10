Transcript for Jaime Harrison on voting in upcoming election and his campaign

So we just lost our guest, Jaime Harrison. I mean, we didn't lose him, but the technology is so crazy right now in this particular period in history. So we're going to get him back I think pretty quickly. I kind of, you know -- do you have anything to say behind his back, Ana? Yeah. I think the Russians hacked us. I think he's lovely. I hope he beats Lindsey. That's all I have to say. Look. This is a very interesting race. I, you know, I have been very skeptical of whether this -- he could win in South Carolina. South Carolina is very much a solid red state, but as you have said in the beginning, it's now a tossup, and when we just interviewed him, when we saw him in the debate, I think you can see why, and, you know, Jaime Harrison is a man with a lot of experience. He worked for a man, for Jim Clyburn who was the whip, the democratic whip in the house, and a legend in sth Carolina. Somebody that knows how to work across the aisle, and like Jaime, I, you know, I've known Lindsey graham for many years. I supported him. I hosted fund-raisers for him, and frankly the man I see today is unrecognizable to me, and, you know, I -- he said to me during the break that's why he was running because -- he said, look. I would never have run against the other Lindsey graham, but this is a Lindsey graham that's, you know, like he's been through an episode of "The body snatchers." Lindsey graham -- remember, when he was here -- when he was here a few years ago, he had, like, another four years to go before he was up for re-election. He had a whole different wrap. Oh, we have Jaime back, but Lindsey is just all about politics. Anyway, we're back with Jaime. Jaime Harrison. Hi. We lost you for a second. Hey. Hey. Hey, joy. You see what I'm talking about? We need better broad band here in South Carolina. My internet just went out. That's why this is going on. Let me ask you this question because it's on my mind because this week South Carolina Republican election officials were granted permission by the supreme court to reinstate this requirement that absentee ballots include witness signatures. Now that has got to be a ridiculous thing in the middle of a pandemic when people are alone in their house. Who's supposed to witness their signatures? This is just another way for them to obstruct justice and obstruct the vote in your opinion, and what are you going to do about it? Well, joy, it's the saddest thing, and Lindsey is in agreement with this. In the midst of a pandemic when anxiety in our households is at an all-time high, and people are just trying to keep the lights on and pay their rent and stay safe and healthy, you've got Republican officials here including Lindsey graham who are going all the way to the supreme court to prevent people from voting, and that's -- that's fundamentally wrong. I mean, we send our sons and daughters overseas to fight for democracy, to fight for the right to vote for other folks in other countries and we do everything we can here to prohibit people from voting in our country? That's just fundamentally wrong. Yeah. When I'm in the United States senate -- It's more Jim crow, right? Yeah. Sunny, go ahead. Well, very quickly -- we don't have much time, but we have very similar back stories I've learned with how we grew up, and you have said that regardless of what happens in November, you feel like you've already won. Tell us what you mean by that. Tell, sunny, when I go out and I talk to young folks and they just tell me -- they say, you know, Mr. Harrison, I never thought I would see an African-American man from Orange city run for senate in south Carolina. You know, our motto here is while I breathe, I hope. Hope is what got me from a mobile home to now on the verge of being the next United States senator from South Carolina. It's hope and hard work, and I hope that young people see that in this country, what makes this country great is that you can do anything you possibly dream of, and you just have to have hope and you just have to work hard in order to do it, and I hope that this campaign is demonstrating that for young people across this country, and in South Carolina. We only hope, Jaime, that people will do the right thing and vote. So I want to thank you very much for coming here today, and we hope you'll come back again, and

