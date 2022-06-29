James Longman on Queen Elizabeth II and the public’s relationship with monarch

As the world says farewell to the longest-reigning British royal in history, Queen Elizabeth II, the ABC News correspondent joins "The View" with the latest from London as a nation mourns.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live