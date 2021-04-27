What Javier Bardem says he learned about Desi Arnaz in ‘Being the Ricardos'

The actor spoke with "The View" about sharpening his comedy chops for the role and why his wife Penelope Cruz wants to do a musical with him after seeing the film.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live