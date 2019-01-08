Jerry O'Connell talks his daytime talk show 'Jerry O'

More
The actor explains why Wendy Williams is his talk show idol and what it was like to be in a Mariah Carey music video.
5:57 | 08/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jerry O'Connell talks his daytime talk show 'Jerry O'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:57","description":"The actor explains why Wendy Williams is his talk show idol and what it was like to be in a Mariah Carey music video.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"64713247","title":"Jerry O'Connell talks his daytime talk show 'Jerry O'","url":"/theview/video/jerry-oconnell-talks-daytime-talk-show-jerry-64713247"}