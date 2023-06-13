Jesse Tyler Ferguson sits down with celebrity friends on new podcast, 'Dinner’s on Me'

The actor and podcast host reflects on his 2022 Tony win for his role in "Take Me Out," saying, "To stand up in front of that community that meant so much ... was really impactful."

June 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live