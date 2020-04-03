Transcript for Jill Biden fights off protesters

So yesterday Jill Biden -- you remember Jill Biden, the one I thought could -- anyway, she had to spring into action again to block protestors who stormed the stage and so did Bernie Sanders' senior campaign adviser. That's Simone Sanders. What the hell is going on? Shouldn't they have better protection? When this is going to kick in? The vice president, someone told me, has protection, secret service, six months only. Yeah. Tiffany trump has secret service protection, and Joe Biden does not. They both should have -- this is very dangerous. Not to mention, what about the coronavirus and all these people going all around these people. I don't like that. Wait, that's five too many conversations. I thought of that when I saw them going around them like that. I don't like that. He was the vice president. One would think, well, you know, let's make sure you got some coverage because this is the second incident. I actually think Bernie Sanders should have protection as well. All these major candidates should. They should all have it. It's crazy. There's crazy people out there's wonderful people but there's crazy people out there. That was a dairy protester. Joe Biden just sweeps super Tuesday, I don't give a crap what's going on with dairy. Other people do though. They're accosting the vice president and the first lady. What about the problem that they maybe don't realize? Maybe they're too young to understand how dangerous that is. Maybe they don't remember Robert Kennedy. Yeah. Maybe they don't remember -- Really though. -- All of these things that -- Ronald Reagan. -- All of us of a certain age have seen. You can't -- protest all you want to but when you rush a stage like that, people don't know what's in your hands? Maybe y'all don't realize it. They don't know what's in your hands. They don't know who's rushing with you. Don't do that. Scream, yell all you want to, but I tell you, you will get hurt. You will be the one that gets hurt because if they get protection and you rush -- Oh yeah. You're endangering everybody. You don't need to do that. I get that you're mad about dairy stuff. Okay. I get it. Yeah, they're mad. I understand it. But don't eendanger everybody else. Allhat made me do is want to drink milk. I'm sorry but you're making -- this is not your moment. If you want to make a compelling argument why you hate dairy, taking Joe and Jill Biden on the stage is not the way to do it. It's dangerous. We've said before that Jill Biden is ride or die, but man, she protects her man. She's like, away, away, and she's a small lady. She's like, no, stay away from my man. I was like, you know -- and how about the woman in that striped jacket is Simone Sanders, his campaign manager. I mean, she reminded me of Kevin Costner in "The bodyguard." She's like -- you know, took them out. But it's not her role to do that. It's not her job. But those women protected Joe Biden. That was something. And everybody else. All women jumping up there. Yeah. Well, because -- now here's an interesting thing. What would have happened if Joe Biden had put his hands on her and moved her. Not Joe but another man. But what if he had -- you know what I mean? That was smart he didn't. He's a sitting duck. It also becomes about something different. I think we should amend the laws to have major presidential candidates to have secret service. They should have secret service. It's too dangerous. You know, there are too many things that could happen. You don't want it happening on our watch. Please fix this. It's ridiculous.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.