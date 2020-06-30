Transcript for Jill Biden says Joe Biden will bring Americans together as president

Between the pandemic and the protests nationwide Dr. Jill Biden is helping her husband Joe navigate one of the most complicated and controversial elections in American history, but maybe not. And she's also introducing him to a young generation of Americans in her new children's book "Joey." Please welcome Dr. Jill Biden. Hey, good morning. Hello. Good morning, everybody. How you doing? I mean, I know Joe is out on the campaign trail. How are you all feeling? You're all still a bit confined. We're doing great. We have two studios in our home, an outdoor and indoor. We're zooming from 9:00 in the morning until 10:00 at night. Last night I did a zoom with thousands of women for Biden in Pennsylvania. So I've been talking to educators and frontline workers and Joe's on constantly. That's how we're campaigning these days. So, you know, I know the campaign is the campaign right now. I'm not taking anything for granted, Jill, because trump -- you know, he might have tanked in Tulsa, but he still got a big turn out in Arizona. His supporters will show up at the poles no matter what disease they're going to get. He has other tricks up his sleeve, potentially from Putin. Your husband, our beloved Joe Biden, he said his biggest feel is that trump would find a way to steal the election. I'm afraid of that also. I'm very scared. Tell me what Joe and the Democrats are going to do about that. We don't have that much time left. What are they doing? No, we don't have that much time left. We have like four months and it's going quickly. There are people working on this. Our campaign is working on it. People on capitol hill in Washington are working on it. Our vote, as you know, joy, is the most important thing we have as Americans. That's why I hope all your viewers don't take anything for granted and I hope that they -- everybody gets out there and votes. I hope they register to vote. If they're able to vote by mail, I hope they do that. You know, they have to talk to their friends and family. I know that every election we keep saying this is the most important election, this is the most important election, but this is. People must vote because, you know, we've had four years of Donald Trump. Four more years will fundamentally change this nation and who we are. So we must vote. Hi, Jill. As you know, Republicans are very tribal. Trump says that he has a 96% approval rating in the Republican party. He's predicting a big win because of the silent majority which we know from 2016 does exist. How can you counter what he's saying? Well, you know, I think, Meghan, I have a little bit of a different slant on it. From what I've seen, a lot of Republicans are going to vote for Joe. You know, they've been saying it. Maybe they're not saying it publicly. When I was out there on the trail, a lot of people came up to me and said, Jill, I'm a Republican, but I'm going to vote for your husband because he's a moderate and he's a steady leader and we believe in Joe. So, I think, you know, of course trump has his supporters. I think a lot of his supporters have become disillusioned especially in the way he's handled this pandemic. We've seen the -- you know, just these last two days the spike in the numbers of people who are getting sick and how he's not even addressing it and taking care of American families. So, I have a little bit of a different take on it than maybe you do. Now, Dr. Biden, you and your husband were part of a historic time in our country, the election of a black president. You witnessed a lot of the vitriol the Obamas were subjected to. Now it's four years later at the end of president Obama's presidency and we're seeing sustained protests across the country and around the world in response to the killing of George Floyd. How does Joe Biden plan to heal our country? Well, you know, we went and we met with the Floyd family and, you know, our hearts just went out to them and what they went through and how horrible it was and, you know, that they had to go through this public grief which of course Joe and I are familiar with. Moving forward, I mean, you know, Joe is known for bringing people together. That's one of his strengths. When he was in the senate and as vice president, I think that's been one of the hallmarks of his career, that he worked with people on both sides of the aisle, especially with the violence against women, with the affordable healthcare act, Joe has long-time friendships with Republicans, Democrats, independents. I think that's who Joe is. That's one of the things we look forward to is a president who is going to bring people together instead of tearing families and Americans apart. You know, that's interesting what you just said because people are saying, you know, there are a lot of secret trump supporters who won't tell you they're voting for trump and then they will. It's going to happen on the other side to. A lot of closet cases, you know what I mean, who won't vote for Democrats, but they will in this case. Some people feel they're keeping a low profile while self-destructing in front of our eyes. Others have criticized the basement as hiding in the I don't see it that way. How do you respond? Will we see more of the two of you in person? Joy, we're listening to the doctors and scientists and what they're saying to us. They're saying don't go out there. So we're listening to them. When we do go out, Joe was just in Redding this week. He socially distances. He wears a mask. We're keeping safe. We can't wait to get out there again. There's nothing better than meeting with Americans an listening to their stories. Right now the doctors say it's not safe to get out there. We're doing what you're doing. We're talking to thousands of people over zooms. So we're doing -- I mean, I've been traveling to all different states, you know, every single day. I'm in three or four states a day, as is Joe. So that's how we're campaigning and we'll continue to campaign until the doctors says safe. Like that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.