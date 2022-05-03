Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech dish on what happens when Hollywood comes to Downton

The “Downton Abbey” actors tell “The View” how the cast is reuniting on the big screen for “Downton Abbey: A New Era” and share what’s in store for some fan-favorite characters.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live