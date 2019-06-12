Transcript for Joe Biden clashes with Iowa voter

So hot topics. Joe Biden showed he can take the gloves off at a campaign stop in Iowa where he was confronted about a major talking point against him. Watch this. We all know trump has been messing around in the Ukraine over there, but you on the other hand sent your son over there. So you're selling access to the president just like he was. You're a damn liar, man. That's not true, and no one has ever said that. I see it on the TV. The reason I'm running is because I have been around a long time, and I know more than most people know, and I can get things done. That's why I'm running. If you want to check my shape on, let's do push-ups together. Let's run. Let's do what you want to do. I'm not voting for you. I know, man. You're too old to vote for me. It's no more sleepy Joe, Donald. How do you think he handled that situation? I loved it. He really did. I have known Joe Biden for a long time, and this is Joe Biden. He is scrappy Joe Biden from Scranton and he has to do this. The truth is I'm glad he's getting some practice calling out damn lies because if he wins the primary, he's going to be running against a damn liar. That's for sure. I liked it as well. I think any parent that's out there knows what was going on because I'm known as being very measured as a person and on this show. But you talk about my kids, you're going to get the wrath. That's how I saw it too. Look at it as a parent. It treggers. You can talk about me. Don't talk about my kid. I think this. He has to craft whatever response that he needs to craft when it comes to hunter Biden being on the board of that Ukrainian energy company. That's just the bottom line. I think the Obama administration took it so seriously that we have heard testimony that the Obama administration I think prepped Marie yovanovitch in advance of her nomination hearing in front of the senate. Isn't that correct? Mm-hmm. About that very issue. So this is an issue that has some merit. It at least had the Obama administration concerned, and so what is he going to do with that? You know, what is he going to do about that question? It's not a meritless question. Yeah. What was hunter Biden doing on the board? Just don't associate himself with the kid. Leave me out of this. I'm running for president. He's not. Why did hunter Biden get the job? Nepotism. I think because he hasn't had a stronger response to this, he's going to continue getting asked this. I disagree with you guys. I think this came across like this is getting to him. I saw angry Joe Biden. It seemed like he was on the defense, right? He's running to bring the soul back to this country, and when you are calling someone a damn liar, and if you have gone to, you know, these places, it's a very intimate moment with these constituents. The guy was not even a Republican. I think he said he was voting for Warren. Yeah. Crazy. But in these moments, you really get a sense of temperament. You get a sense of how you respond to things and people that come your way to things you expect. He escalated the anger in that it may play differently hear than it played there. He needs to get a better answer to this question because there are Democrats in that room that still have concerns about this. Hasn't he shown he can take on trump in the debates though? That's what everybody's worried about. It could have revealed his -- it could have revealed what trump can go after. I agree with what you both said that clearly he hasn't been prepped fully on the way he is going to answer the questions about hunter Biden and burisma. I will say when you do -- when you are running for president, you can do, like, up to -- as many town halls as you can fit into a day, especially in primary season, and a lot of times other campaigns will send plants from other campaigns to try to come in and antagonize a candidate. Yeah. It's very common. It used to happen -- I have seen it many times not just with my dad, but other candidates. I'm not sure if that's what was going on, or if it was a voter that was disgruntled. I also know vice president Joe Biden very well, and this isn't the tenor in which I know him. I prefer, you're comforting me. You're going to make everything all better in trump's chaotic just one second, and I think saying you're too old to vote for me when we were talking about last week how -- or this week, excuse me. That older voters vote in huge numbers and I will say when you are 77 years old, you can't start throwing stones about who's old and who's not. Yeah. But the comforting part is, to me, he's comforting his son. I totally understand the need and the feeling especially -- I'm not a mom, but if you are a mom, to protect your children. Yeah. I will say hunter is a grown man, and these questions about burisma are not going anywhere. It's only going to get louder and the point of primary politics is it's meant to be, like, "Rocky IV" training, and you remember they were in the ring pushing and shoving. It's meant to be this hard, and if you are breaking under pressure this early, I actually -- I was not upset at it, but I did not love this, the way a lot of people did.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.