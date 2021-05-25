Transcript for Joel McHale discusses hosting 'Crime Scene Kitchen' and turning 50 this year

Comedian and actor Joel Mchale is a natural fit as a game show host on "Card sharks," and the new show "Crime scene kitchen" where he really makes his presence felt. Take a look. I'm generally a very stoic and put together, composed person. Oh. But I'm also very jumpy. I'm out of breath. This is -- Hey, guys! How you doing? What's happening? Greatple really good. Look at this. We're really good. Are you here to distract us? Woo! Yeah. Look at all this, okay. This is very helpful, thank you. I have a lot of work to do, so get out of here. I'll find more ways to make fun of your turtleneck later. I don't find myself making fun of your outfit. No, but I'm the host of the show. Please welcome Joel Mchale. Welcome back, man. My god. Hello. Oh, he's coming in now. Bravo. Welcome. Welcome to the show, Joel. Oh, hey, everybody. Brilliant. Brilliant. Good to see you. Good to see you. We like that. That's good. This audience. Isn't it something? Isn't it something? They have been all been vaccinated. So you're comfortable here. We were just talking about the average person thinks they could survive two weeks in the wilderness. What about you? Could you survive two weeks in the wilderness? Yeah. Can you do it? Yeah, probably, lik -- hell yeah. Like two or three months if I had, like, you know, bare grills with me. That's the only way that would happen. There it am with bear grills. That's me. One of my favorite buddy comedies I've ever done. Yeah, we were near the grand canyon, and we had to -- I was going to say, that looks like home. Put our bodies through like that because it was so narrow. I would be -- I've done that. I would be terrible. I would eat my fingers about an hour into being lost. In fairness, that's very claustrophobic. I don't like doing that either, and my brothers do. If there's a flash flood, you can drown very quickly. They didn't tell me that. No, it happens. Anyway, you're a self-proclaimed food snob and have an adventurous palate. I heard you once tried cobra. What's the backstory there, and what did it taste like? I've never tasted it before. Well, I was in college and, you know. You know how that goes. I had this -- I worked at the ABC affiliate in Seattle, and the woman that ran the cafeteria went to this exotic butcher shop all the time, and then one day it would be, like, here's a lamb's brain and then the next day was, like, here's some cobra, and so I checked all these weird meats off my list when people, you know, start bragging about that. Right. That's how -- Wait, Joel. I had it with a coffee and a scone. Is he here? Good. Joel, we think you're gone. I am? We can hear you. No, he's there. Oh, okay. Okay. All right. I can see him. All right. Whoopi, did you just go on for a second? Oh, you're back. You're back. I can't see anything. Guys, I can't see you. Can you see me? I can't see you. No, I can't see you, Joel. Hold on. Sunny's looking for you though. I can hear you. She can hear you. You know, there are a lot of cooking competition shows out there, but your new show "Crime scene kitchen" has this interesting twist that requires chefs to also put on their detective hats so to speak. So tell us a little bit about the show. All right, sunny. It's called the "Crime scene kitchen," and there's 12 teams. There's two people on each team, and there's this thing called the crime scene kitchen, and in that kitchen, there are clues, and they run through that kitchen. They get two mines to see what clues are. There could be a little bit of cocoa powder or wax piece of paper with a pattern on it. Maybe some butter in the garbage for some reason, and you get all those clues, and then they have to bake whatever they think it is. They have two hours usually to do it, and then we see who came closest, and who was way off, and you would be surprised at the number of successes and of course, the horrible failures. So it brings in a whole kind of sense of mystery, and everyone is trying to figure it out. I, as the host, do not know what the mystery dessert is. Oh. My grandson's going to love that show. He loves shows like that. I have to say, even though you look like you're younger than springtime, Joel, you are turning 50 this year. Yes. You look really young, but do you plan on having a midlife crisis? Because, you know, that's the age these days. Oh, yeah. I've already -- I've booked a tattoo parlor that I'm going to. I've got my eye on a motorcycle. Yeah. I'm going to go nuts. Shave my head. It's -- it's all -- I've looked it a week before my birthday in November. No. My midlife crisis started about at 25. So we're just -- I'm just peaking. Oh really? Yeah. I thought -- when I got to 25, I You've got some practice. When I was 25, I was just, like, well, this is over, and yeah. So I'm very excited. I don't have any plans for my birthday yet. So I would love it if all of you could come to my party. Oh, I will come to your party, Joel. Oh, really? Well, where is it? On "The view"? Maybe we can do it on "The view" set? I will do whatever you want. If it's in the woods, you can forget about me. You know what's so great about this delay, guys -- Yeah. This delay is so great because it's like I'm on the space station, and really -- we really -- we really should -- when we end our sentences, we should really just go, well, that's an interesting question. Thank you, whoopi, over, and then just say over, and then we know when we're done. Yeah, mission control Joel. This is Meghan at "The view" studio, mission control. Over. You and your wife Sara are celebrating your 25th wedding anniversary this year. That's amazing. Congratulations, you have two teenage sons Edward and Isaac who recently started watching you in "Community." How do you make 25 years work in the cesspool of hollywoodand what do your kids think of "Community"? Well, yes. Sara and I have been 27 years, and you would be surprised at the number of other people in the business that have been married forever. It's just that, you know, 5% of everyone in Hollywood get all the press, and they're a bunch of lunatics. So while everyone else is minding their own business, but yeah. My wife is -- has somehow agreed to be married to me for 25 years, and I can't -- I thank her every day for it to which she says, you're welcome, and yeah.so I'm so glad because without her, I would be just lying in a gutter somewhere. Yeah, with bear grills dragging my body. I'm very lucky. Joel, when is your birthday in November? What's the date? November 20th. Does that mean something? Oh. Means you're a scorpio. To me, I'm the 13th. I'm the 13th, so I was just trying to see. We love when you come to the show because it's always fun when you are here. We want to say thanks to Joel Mchale. "Crime scene kitchen" premieres tomorrow. Check your local listings. Thanks for everything. Bye, guys. "Card sharks" will air starting June 16th. Bye, Joel. We of course, will be right

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.