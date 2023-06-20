Jonathan Karl breaks down the latest on Hunter Biden's plea deal

"Hunter Biden now has a criminal record," the ABC News' Chief Washington correspondent tells "The View," following the president's son reaching a plea deal on tax charges.

June 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live