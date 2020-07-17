Transcript for Jonathan Karl shares reaction to Trump’s Rose Garden press conference

Our friend Jonathan Karl was one of the accidental attendees of a campaign morale issues with troubles carton the other day. And this is a man who's already seeing plenty. That he shares in his book front row at the you know who's out exact successes actual name but you know I never got to. And he's right now yeah. If KCB is seen White House correspondent. Jumping car I'd you'd title is so so hefty always want to get it right but I always Maceda. But I am lists company deserves to. I am right now let's do some hot topics. Com let's start by asking about the recent press conference earlier this week that turned into a raided a Rose Garden com campaign rally. Have you ever ever seen anything like this before are we just forgetting stuff. Every time I. I think I've seen it all ends and trust me that's happened a lot us particularly during. This this White House in this White House so we have that this was this was unbelievable. Good that there's an expression of politics you know -- the idea of an incumbent president running for reelection having a Rose Garden strategy and what that means is. The president instead of getting into the messiness of the campaign does official pronouncements and official business from the Rose Garden. Well this he brought the messiness of the campaign right into the Rose Garden we were told we were going in for a press conference on announcement related to China. And he went on for about an hour in that basically a version of his campaign rally speech it was. All over the map I mean I I really have never seen first of all such blatant politics are conducted out of the Rose Garden. But also such an all over the map speech. One China president trump can't seem to get out of his own way and I think Republicans. Our feeling at and getting a little nervous when he's supposed to be talking about China which is what we were told he was talking about in the Rose Garden he is the time to attack Joseph Biden and it. Why do you think he doesn't have a cohesive message and how frustrated are as aid despite this it's really interesting too because he has a lot have. Arrows he could be using and they just seen today it not be using them run for what batteries and it really baffling. I think he would always side goes from the gut I mean this is a big theme of my book he. He had an expression didn't interview with Barbara Walters back in the in the eighties when he. When he first flirted with running for president it was just that 41 years old. And you know Barbara was trying to get him to explain his strategy is of his goals and what he wanted to accomplish and he said it's like the prize fighters. When you go into the bring you go with the punches there's never marched to strategic without he goes he believes he can go by his gut. Yes it frustrates his aides they are certainly no longer surprised and are used to it the people that are really frustrated. You as you mention are Republicans Republicans in congress who were worried that things are getting so Brad. Odd that he is so on disciplined on this that Republicans will suffer severe losses. In the house further losses in the house and will lose control the senate I'm you don't have. By that senate races that look newly competitive. Not just in places like Maine and Colorado. But places like George and maybe even Alabama. Arizona North Carolina Republicans are really worried and very frustrated the president. Is driving them off a cleft. Well John during his Rose Garden speech president trump attacks. Vice President Biden by saying event Biden wants to abolish the suburbs. And you also want to take get rid of windows. According to a recent quinnipiac poll. The vice president is up by fifteen points. Is the campaign having a hard time making the case against Biden. But beat they sure are and it's and that's not just an isolated Paul and we've seen over the last couple of weeks polls there showed him. You know that pulled out fifty another pulled down fourteen another pulled down twelve. Nobody really shows him down any lasting they did ten points but it does not look good that those are national polls it doesn't look good in the key states. And I I I think that they're having a very hard time the president is having a hard time. Trying to come up with an attack on Biden that will stick in the Rose Garden he started saying. Where's hunter remember that that that phrase that he was using a while back where sponsor. And the campaign started you know tweeting out messages related to that most Americans watch that they say whose hearts are what what what it would have what does that mean it doesn't really. It doesn't really hit anything was very revealing when he had his rally in Tulsa. The last rally that that he's had. To see. Other kind of merchandise that was being us sold outside that's that's a key indicator with troubled where were the days are looking shirts are worrying what kind of signs. What kind of paraphernalia they have. There were a lot of stuff attacking Hillary Clinton still there were stuff attacking Barack Obama there wasn't much that they had attacking Joseph Biden you know the he's a nickname he's given him a sleepy Joseph it hasn't really caught wrong. Right and it added and I won't also had one catch on he's starting to sound like Humphrey Bogart in the Caine mutiny. Then when they put the strawberries Burleigh strawberries and of that movie Jonathan. Sit back up to do it was a while ago yes. So let's talk about the current rotavirus. I couldn't cases are surging across the country and we are still hearing almost what we are hearing silence from trap he doesn't want to deal with it except for his insistence that he's doing a fantastic job. And it will be over very quickly so all they still in some kind of magical thinking mode over there and will anything make. This administration. Face reality and wake up in and try to help the situation by. Well it's it's extraordinary to watch his schedule as an indicator the kind of offense that he is doing so just the last few days we've seen him do events. Aren't sanctions against Venezuela. On it armed gang violence. On infrastructure. He's got something today on regulations he seems to be doing events. On just about everything except for corona virus and when he mentions the pandemic. As he does sometimes at these events because they're never really about one topic. It's almost always to talk about what a wonderful job the administration has dawn. Ought to talk about how argue you've heard him say over and over again that we have all these with a straight job in testing that's why we have cases because we're testing. People on so it's a lot I don't sense eighty strategy coming out of the White House the krona buyers task force headed. By the vice president is still meeting regularly they do have those conference calls with governors. But you don't get a sense that there is a national strategy here besides. Urging the localities urging the governors to reopen.

