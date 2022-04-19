Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns on revelations from new book ‘This Will Not Pass’

The New York Times reporters who released the audio exposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s thoughts on the Capitol attack tell "The View" about the grip former President Donald Trump still has over the GOP.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live