Joseph ‘JoJo’ Clarke, Bri’Anna Harper on inspiration behind their music

More
The viral duo join “The View” co-hosts along with Bri’Anna’s mother, E'boni Lomax-Harper, to discuss the 12-year-old’s work with Michael Bivins and Ne-Yo.
4:16 | 06/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Joseph ‘JoJo’ Clarke, Bri’Anna Harper on inspiration behind their music

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:16","description":"The viral duo join “The View” co-hosts along with Bri’Anna’s mother, E'boni Lomax-Harper, to discuss the 12-year-old’s work with Michael Bivins and Ne-Yo.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"71224111","title":"Joseph ‘JoJo’ Clarke, Bri’Anna Harper on inspiration behind their music","url":"/theview/video/joseph-jojo-clarke-brianna-harper-inspiration-music-71224111"}