Josh Gad talks return to Broadway after 10-year hiatus in 'Gutenberg! The Musical!'

Grammy Award winner Josh Gad shares his excitement for performing for live audiences again, what his daughters think about his role on Broadway and he teases the next "Frozen" movie.

November 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live