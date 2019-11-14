-
Now Playing: Learn how to make dinners easier with Ginger Zee's Cook Club
-
Now Playing: Cynthia Bailey opens up about her daughter’s sexual fluidity
-
Now Playing: Joy Behar makes her famous lasagna
-
Now Playing: Backstage moments you didn’t see at the CMA Awards
-
Now Playing: Colin Kaepernick to hold public workout for teams: NFL
-
Now Playing: ‘Jeopardy’ James going up against librarian who ended winning streak
-
Now Playing: Major upset in college basketball
-
Now Playing: Maddie and Tae announce CMA Award winners
-
Now Playing: CMA Awards preview
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift plays surprise performance at Nashville’s famed Bluebird Café
-
Now Playing: Luke Combs performs ‘Lovin’ On You’
-
Now Playing: Luke Combs performs ‘Dear Today’
-
Now Playing: Trace Adkins talks what fans can expect from his upcoming concert
-
Now Playing: Luke Combs performs 'Even Though I’m Leaving'
-
Now Playing: Luke Combs performs 'What You See Is What You Get'
-
Now Playing: Luke Combs talks his upcoming wedding
-
Now Playing: Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba go behind the scenes at the CMAs
-
Now Playing: Cameron Boyce’s parents raise awareness about epilepsy in new PSA
-
Now Playing: MelodyVR gives the audience the best seats for Luke Combs’ concert on ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: Country star Miranda Lambert gets candid about weight loss journey