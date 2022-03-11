Julia Haart shares advice to women making life-changing choices

he “My Unorthodox Life” star, entrepreneur, mother and author tells “The View” about her book “Brazen” and why it took her eight years to publicly speak about the ultra-Orthodox community.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live