Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michaela Watkins star as sisters in 'You Hurt My Feelings'

The ladies talk about filming the movie in New York City and discuss playing sisters in the series, "The New Adventures of Old Christine."

May 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live