Transcript for Julian Castro on immigrant family separations and his plan for the border crisis

I thought you had so many drop the mic moments last night. I'm a fan, but immigration I thought was one of the biggest moments that you had last night. You spoke so poignantly about the migrants that tragically drowned, Oscar and his daughter Valeria, but you also made the most direct attack of the night against another candidate, your fellow Texan, Beto O'rourke, and what you were arguing about was that you separated yourself by calling to decriminalize border crossings. Was that a calculated attack? Well, it was certainly something that I wanted to bring up because the law that I mentioned yesterday, section 1325 of the immigration and nationality act, this is the exact law that the trump administration uses to incarcerate a migrant when a parent -- migrant parent when they come over the border, and then separate them from their little children, and you know, it wasn't always like this. We used to actually treat that when somebody came over the border as a civil violation instead of a criminal one. So my immigration plan, I have been saying, hey. Let's go back to the way that we used to treat this, and end family separation. That's the only way to end it, and my plan is different from congressman O'rourke's plan, you know, I have called to end, to terminate that section so we guarantee that family separations won't happen again, and he has refused to agree to that. Fortunately senator Warren, senator booker, governor inslee who were also on the stage, agree with me, and several other candidates agree with me, and so I think the American people can see that we can still have a system where people have to show up to court, you know, this does not mean that we're legalizing people coming across the border, but what it means is that we would end family separation which I believe we need to do because it's a cruel practice. Hi, Mr. Castro. This is Meghan McCain. I hear what you are saying, but if you decriminalize, aren't you calling for open borders, and how can you enforce any rules if there are no repercussions for doing something illegal? Well, there would be repercussions. Somebody is still in the court system. They're still subject to be deported if that's the determination of the court. So what's the difference between somebody charged with a misdemeanor crime, and a civil violation? At the end of the day, they're still in that civil court process, and they may well be deported. So this is not open borders. That's a right wing talking point. Not only that. As y'all know -- With all due respect, sir, I don't think it's a right wing talking point when you are saying that someone who is doing something illegal, that there shouldn't be ramifications, which at a certain point, if you become a general election candidate against trump, you're going to have to win over people like me who are skeptical of this. And how can we possibly say that we have open borders when we have 654 miles of fences, thousands of personnel at the border? We have planes. We have boats. We have helicopters. We have guns. We have security cameras and states like my home state of Texas that put an extra $800 million into border security. We can maintain a secure border, and people are still subject to the law, but what I don't believe we should do is criminalize desperation. We should criminalize crime, and the point that I made last night was if we're concerned about human trafficking or drug trafficking, we already have laws to criminalize that and hold people accountable for that. That's section and apart from section 1325 of that act. Can I ask one more thing? Sure. You were criticizing Beto for not supporting your plan for decriminalizing this. This is the moment that got so much attention, so I think I'm just confused about what the difference is between you and Beto then. Well, he would not under his immigration plan, he would keep section 1325 in place, and if you keep that in place, then the ability to separate those families stays in place. In other words, you're still going to have family separation because you're going to incarcerate the parents and separate them from their children.

